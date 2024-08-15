Who Is Matthew Judon? Everything You Need to Know

In the past weeks, Matthew Judon became one of the most talked about names in the NFL. Following a prolonged contract stalemate, the New England Patriots have successfully traded Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons. Although plagued by a bicep injury in the 2023 season, Matthew Judon is one of the NFL’s top defenders.
With a towering height of 1.91 meters, Matthew Judon has had a successful professional football career since 2016. With a reputation for collecting sacks, the 270 lb linebacker is being projected to be a strong addition to The Dirty Birds. As football fans look forward to his 2024 season, here’s everything to know about Matthew Judon.
Matthew Judon Grew Up In A Large Family
Matthew Judon was born on August 15, 1992, as the family’s sixth child. With four other siblings born after him, Judon was raised in a family of 12, with nine siblings. As one of 10 children, there’s little to no privacy in a house with 12 people, but Judon has a close relationship with his siblings. Judon’s number 9 shirt pick has always been in honor of his nine siblings.
Matthew Judon’s Early Football Career
Matthew Judon had always been athletic and sports-inclined from a young age. He and his brothers loved and played basketball, with Judon participating in peewee basketball leagues. However, he began developing an interest in football in Middle School. He made the football team while at Abbott Middle School. However, he began taking the sport more seriously in High School at West Bloomfield High School.
Interestingly, Matthew Judon began playing football as a running back. It wasn’t until junior high that he was advised to consider playing in the defense. His then-coach William Gholston believed if Judon wanted to play professionally, he was “best at putting your hand in the dirt on the defensive line.” Although he struggled initially, Matthew Judon soon became a force to be reckoned with in defense. He had hoped his stats (six sacks and 86 tackles) would be enough to get him into a top program/division.
The schools that showed interest were from the Division II ranks. With his mind already settled on Division II, Matthew Judon had to decide between Detroit’s Wayne State and Michigan’s Grand Valley State University (GVSU). Despite a last-minute offer from the University of Buffalo, Judon settled for GVSU. Although, at the time, he struggled with the thought that he wasn’t considered by top colleges, looking back, all of his major successes were because he had to work his way up.
Matthew Judon’s Early Career Wins & Successes
Matthew Judon had always set his eyes on playing in the NFL. As a young football player, getting started in Division II only made him work twice as hard. It didn’t take long before people at GVSU began noticing his potential. Judon played 42 games for Grand Valley State in his first season and was in the starting lineup in 32 of those games.
Judon finished the season with 35 sacks, becoming GVSU’s all-time sack leader. Although he had a medical redshirt year, he bounced back in the seasons with impressive stats to earn him the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. Having stayed true to himself and his game, it was only a matter of time before NFL scouts came knocking.
Mathew Judon Was Drafted In 2016
The Baltimore Ravens drafted Matthew Judon at the 2016 NFL draft (the 81st NFL annual draft). Judon was selected in the fifth round as a Defense End (DE) for the Ravens and was the 146th overall pick for the year. Judon was later switched to the linebacker position. Like many other NFL rookies before and after him, Judon struggled initially with the Ravens. He appeared in 14 games as a reserve, with stats that included 4 sacks, 27 tackles, 2 defended passes, and a fumble recovery.
Judon admitted, “The first year, it was a little difficult, but after that, I learned from the guys in my [linebacker meeting] room and watched them. Then came more understanding of the defense, how teams attack you. That made me a better player. Having to drop [into pass coverage] wasn’t hard, but knowing where to drop and when and who to cover and why… That makes a difference. Becoming more knowledgeable about the game made it an easier transition.”
Matthew Judon Professional Football Career
The next season with the Ravens, Matthew Judon played in 16 games, starting in 12. He ended the season with 8 sacks and 58 tackles. Judon played for the Ravens for five seasons, from 2016 to 2020. He earned his first career Pro Bowl invitation in 2019 and was included in the PFWA All-AFC Team. Judon earned his next Pro Bowl the following year, in 2020. Matthew Judon joined the New England Patriots on March 19, 2021.
The linebacker earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl honor in 2021 with the New England Patriots. He also received another Pro Bowl honor in 2022 to prove his remarkable talent, making it four consecutive Pro Bowls. Following a long-drawn contract dispute, Matthew Judon was traded to the Atlanta Falcons on August 14, 2024. The linebacker was exchanged for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Matthew Judon’s Personal Life
Besides helping mold his professional football career, Matthew Judon met his wife at Grand Valley State University. Judon met his wife, BreighAnn Judon, and began dating in college. The couple had their first child, Aniyah, in June 2015. Matthew and BreighAnn Judon married in June 2018. While trying to conceive a second child, the couple miscarried six weeks into the pregnancy. Shortly after, by the summer of 2019, the couple was pregnant again, sharing their previous grief and joyful news on social media. Matthew and BreighAnn Judon are proud parents of three children, with son Leonidas, born in 2020, and Azayda Joy, born in 2021. Matthew Judon’s departure from the New England Patriots isn’t the first time the Patriots are in the news in 2024, with former coach Bill Belichick’s 48-year age-gap relationship making news in June.
