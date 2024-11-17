Matthew Atkinson Removes ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ From His Instagram Bio

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson, who has played the role of Thomas Forrester since 2019, might be saying farewell to the show! The actor last appeared on the soap back in July 2024 and the fans have been wondering whether he ever plans on coming back. And it looks like he doesn’t because Atkinson’s recent social media activity is hinting that he has moved on.
Previously, the actor’s Instagram bio mentioned The Bold and the Beautiful. However, fans have noticed that Atkinson has updated it and removed the reference to the show. While the actor and the producers of the show haven’t officially announced his exit yet, many believe this is a clear sign that he is not coming back.
The news comes a few days after Atkinson took to Instagram to share a few photos from his and his wife’s maternity shoot. The couple announced their pregnancy back in July 2024 and announced that their baby would arrive in October 2024. While they have not made an official announcement about the birth, Atkinson’s recent post hinted at his “wild, beautiful ride of new parenthood,” which implies that he and his wife, Brytnee Atkinson have welcomed their first child.
‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Christian Weissmann Joins ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
View this post on Instagram
Thomas Forrester’s fate in the show might be in limbo for now, but a brand-new face has joined The Bold and the Beautiful. After Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) have finally started to move towards a romance, former Disney star Christian Weissmann is set to be the bad guy in their story. Weissmann is taking on the role of Remy Pryce, a mystery man from Electra’s past who has an extremely unhealthy obsession with her.
Pryce was first introduced to the audience during the promo for the November 11, 2024 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. The clip showed him inside a dark room with pinned-up photos of Electra. On the other hand, Electra is seen talking to Ivy about how her relationship with Will would be better than what she has left behind. That, combined with her noticeable reluctance to open up to Will about her past hints at Weissmann’s role on the show.
Weissman started his acting career on Disney’s Girl Meets World in 2014 alongside Sabrina Carpenter. However, he is best known for playing Nate on Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot from 2020 to 2021. He has also appeared in shows such as American Housewife, Dear White People, and Monsters. But Weissmann’s role on The Bold and the Beautiful marks his daytime TV debut.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Episodes of the show are also available to stream on Paramount+.
|The Bold and the Beautiful
|Cast
|Matthew Atkinson, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton
|Release Date
|March 23, 1987
|Stream On
|CBS and Paramount+
|Directed by
|Michael Stich, Cynthia J. Popp, and Deveney Kelly
|Produced by
|Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.
|Based On
|Original creation by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell
|Plot Summary
|A glamorous soap opera about the lives, loves, and scandals of the wealthy Forrester family in the fashion world.
|Musical Elements
|Iconic opening theme composed by Jack Allocco and David Kurtz
|Current Status
|Ongoing with new episodes airing on CBS weekdays and available for streaming on Paramount+
