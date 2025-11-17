50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

by

Feeling a bit blue and needing a bit of a celebratory occasion to lift your spirits? Well, what if we were to tell you that there’s always something to celebrate and you don’t even look that hard for a wedding or whatnot to bring out the cake and buy yourself a helium balloon? Need proof? You’re in the right place, then – just take a look at what awesome, hilariously funny celebration pics people shared in this glorious Reddit thread, and you’ll be celebrating life soon enough, too. 

Now, be fair here. When you hear somebody talking about funny celebration photos, you instantly tend to think of weddings and birthdays, but these people here are living proof that you can celebrate things like your divorceversary, losing a tooth, or gaining a pound in just the same if not higher spirits. However, if you do decide to celebrate something that’s a bit off-kilter, be sure to share the hilarious photos you take with us! Wondering what should be in them? Well, to follow the examples of the ones we found in the aforementioned AskReddit thread, you could feature the awesome cake you got yourself to celebrate, the participants of the super wild crocheting party, or the funny celebration images of your little brother letting it all out on a birthday at the dentist’s. Anything that floats your boat, really!

Now, ready to take a look at the gloriously weird photos we’ve rounded up? If so, you know the drill – scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, give your vote to the funny celebration pics you liked the most, and share this article with anyone who’s in need of a little pick-me-up today!

#1 Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday, My Dad And I Fell Asleep. Love So Much This Pic My Uncle Took Of Us

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: goldilocksdeluxe

#2 Happy Birthday To My Best Friend

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Kastey

#3 I Carved And Gifted The “Terminator Pipe” To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: RadonLab

#4 An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Grey_Gryphon

#5 My Son Was Invited To A Birthday Party To Learn “Superhero” Moves Aka Jujitsu. He Took It Very Seriously

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: nallette

#6 I Gave My Son A Hammock For His Birthday… He Sent Me This Pic, He’s Obviously Not The Only One Enjoying It

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Debborama

#7 My Friend’s Birthday Gift To Her Husband: A Fantastic Painting Of Their Derperman Pinscher

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: jread

#8 My Roommate Celebrates Christmas, I Celebrate Hanukkah… We Decided To Build A Compromise

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: mcsassy3

#9 Party Time

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Tails94

#10 Celebrating Christmas With My Wife’s Family When Suddenly

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: scottzee

#11 My Cat Nimbus, Celebrating His Birthday Like A Gentleman

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Legacy0904

#12 This Is How They Celebrate Halloween At A Government Research Lab

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#13 My Birthday Cake This Year

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: 1337n3me5i2

#14 I Wanted To Celebrate And Announce My Awesome Father’s Day Gift From My Wife. No Better Way Than A Sexy Photoshoot

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: bouchdon85

#15 My Band Just Signed A Recording Contract. Had Chinese Food In Celebration. This Was My Fortune

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Yesterday Was My Birthday So I Threw Myself A Party

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: The_Argentine_Pace

#17 My Mom Celebrated My Dogs Birthday… I Go To College And This Is What Happens

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: itsmatttastic

#18 My Brother Couldn’t Find A Suitable Card For Our Grandma’s Birthday, So He Improvised, A Little

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: jessej421

#19 Wife Modified A 5yo Birthday Card For My Brother’s 35th

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: luke_and_coley

#20 Happy Birthday!

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: CritterBoiFancy

#21 Went To The Office Holiday Party. Didn’t Know Corporate Was Going To Be There

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: alien005

#22 Baking & Prepping For Her 1 Year Old’s Birthday Party

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: straightwestcoastin

#23 My Daughter Got An Etch A Sketch Today For Her 8th Birthday. She Drew A Cat Puking

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: T_sardonicus

#24 My Cat Turned 3, She Was Not Impressed With The Celebrations

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: A221V

#25 My Sister And Her Husband Adopted A Puppy. The Humane Society Sure Gives Out Weird Signs To Celebrate It

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: RealRobotButt

#26 Celebrating My First Divorceversary And The Office Girls Bought Me A Cake

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Versaton

#27 Just A Pic Of My Birthday Cake

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: shrekforlife42069

#28 My Fiancé And I Had Our Ultrasound On 5/5 But Because Of The Quarantine We Couldn’t Celebrate. So I Made This. She Did Not Find It As Humorous As I Did

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Kostrom

#29 Celebrating More Than Just A Birthday

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: TitillatingTofu

#30 It Was My Dads Birthday Today But We Didn’t Have The Right Numbers So We Got Creative

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Lvl_69_Mafia_Boss

#31 Celebrating My Brother’s 21st Birthday In Style At Epcot (The Entire Family Is Wearing These Shirts, Not Just Us)

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: SevenStringGod

#32 My GF Gets Frustrated That She Has To Share Birthday’s (Today) And Christmas A Few Days Apart. I Decided To Have A Professional Cake Made To Celebrate Her Day! Thoughts?

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Extreme-Raisin-Cake

#33 My Friend Is Celebrating 20 Years Of Marriage, He Says Nothing’s Changed

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Restafarianism

#34 We Had 40 People Over For A Party This Weekend And Apparently No One Snooped Our Medicine Cabinet

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: danox574

#35 This Is How My Girlfriend’s Family Celebrated Thanksgiving In 1903

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: cblackstar

#36 “My Disappointment Is Immeasurable And My Day Is Ruined.” – Happy 19th Birthday To My Cat!

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: LitBrit94

#37 Celebrating New Year’s Eve By Myself

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Dobby1234

#38 It’s Way Of Celebrating The Holidays

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: tracber

#39 My Boyfriend’s Friend Recently Got Out Of Jail, And Today Is His Birthday. Of Course, This Is The Only Appropriate Way To Wish Him Happy Birthday

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: lmnopqrtist

#40 I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake… It Wasn’t What He Expected

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: MaliceMes

#41 The Store Didn’t Have Any “Happy 33rd Birthday” Balloons, So I Improvised

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: MakeSandwichesNotWar

#42 My Nephew Had A Social Distancing 15th Birthday Party

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: PaulyPickles

#43 My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place – The Dentist

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: smellybutt-key

#44 Well, Look Who The First Person To Fall Asleep At The New Years’ Party Was

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: danthoms

#45 This Was My 26th Birthday Party, Set Up By My Family

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: SickeningMirror

#46 My New Girlfriend Said She’d Never Fart In Front Of Me. She Let One Slip Last Night, So I Got Her A Cake To Celebrate

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: mindspread

#47 Ordered A Custom Sequin Pillow For My Brother’s Birthday

The company switched up the orders, and I received someone else’s order… which means the person who receives mine is going to be infinitely more confused than I was.

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Darren-Foster

#48 My Parents Threw Me A Belated Birthday Party At Their House, And My Mom Was Confident She Had The Correct Candles Before I Showed Up

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: jdubsb09

#49 My Father In Law Gave This To Me For My Birthday Day. He Had Me Open It With All The Family Around

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: JoystikJester

#50 My Wife Recently Booked Us A Pirate Room To Celebrate Our Anniversary… Let’s Hear Those One Liners

50 Hilarious Celebration Pics That Are Bound To Make You Smile

Image source: Eliteman76

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Created 9 Cute Ways To Ask A Girl To Be Your Girlfriend
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Twitter Is Cracking Up At A 14-Tweet Thread With Newspaper Snippets Explaining How “Nobody Wants To Work” Dated Starting 1894
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
After Leaving Her Favorite Toy With God-Father Who Lives Alone, Girl Asks If He’s Having Fun – Here’s His Response
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Person Explains Guys Often Fail To Notice Girls’ Signals Because They’re All Different After Someone Asks For Obvious Hints
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Ten Old TV Themes that Stay Stuck in Your Head
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2013
Will Peaky Blinders Continue Beyond Season 6?
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.