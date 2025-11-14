Unexpected Places In NYC Are Blooming With Flowers To Honor Healthcare Workers Thanks To Lewis Miller (11 Pics)

This floral designer decided to cheer up healthcare workers and everyone in quarantine by turning trash cans in New York into beautiful flower displays. Lewis Miller is popular for his unique flower arrangements. He decided to use his talent and skill to make the streets of New York bloom.
All the flower arrangements required a lot of work: one of them was built on Mother’s Day and was dedicated to the mothers in healthcare. Others were built as a thank you for healthcare workers for taking good care of everyone who is sick.
What do you think of these floral designs? Would you like your cities' trash cans to look like this?
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
“New York healthcare workers continue to go above and beyond taking care of those in need during this pandemic.”
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
“This flower flash made before dawn today on 22 Wooster Street, could be described as non-essential work but it was a solo mission and a safe one. It is dedicated to all the New York healthcare workers who give us hope and serve as constant reminders that there is true goodness in this world. Thank you so much.”
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
“In honor of Mother’s Day, this flower flash is dedicated to all the maternal health heroes working on the frontlines of Covid-19.”
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
“Chin up, New York! We know it’s been a weird week but there will always be flower flashes. And there will always be reminders that joy, hope, and beauty abound!”
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
“Mental health reminder: flowers are still blooming, spring is thankfully, still springing.”
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
“Cherry Blossoms are blooming in New York City. Extraordinary healthcare workers are showing up every day saving lives and essential workers are continuing to keep this great city moving forward. LMD is not sharing the locations of these Cherry Blossom flashes, we hope you can spot them from your windows, and we hope our New York heroes spot them on their way to work.”
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
Image credits: lewismillerdesign
