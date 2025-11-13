Muse Factory Studio Unlocks The Doorway To The Imagination And Education For Californian Photographers

Muses, stylized sets, workshops, education… Where one’s imagination can become reality!
Our Muse Factory studio is a fine art and fashion photography studio in San Diego, California. We specialize in elevating photographers, models, makeup artists, hair stylists, and designers to their full potential.
This is the most unique studio in Southern California. Come by and visit us or join us on Facebook!
More info: musefactorystudio.com
Eros
Model : Daeg Faerch,
MUA : Meghan Prater,
Hair : Tejah Monae,
Design : Debbie Solan.
Cupid’s desire
Model :Ashley Koser,
MUA : Meghan Prater,
Design : Debbie Solan.
Bound to love you
Model : Jessica Kelley,
MUA: Mallory Albrecht,
Design : Christyl O’Flaherty.
Queen of hearts
Model: Veronica Eshelby,
MUA : Meghan Prater,
Stylized By : Christyl O’Flaherty/ Jeff Bennion.
