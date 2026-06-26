“Which Historical Event Is Portrayed In ‘Apollo 13’?”: Guess 20 Famous Films

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From gripping World War II dramas and intense political thrillers to inspiring biographical films, some of cinema’s greatest masterpieces are pulled straight from the pages of history books. But how well do you actually know the real-life events behind the big screen?

In this ultimate movie trivia challenge, we will test both your pop culture knowledge and your history buff credentials. You will need to look past the star-studded casts and special effects to match the real-life historical events to the movies they inspired. Some attempt to stay as accurate as possible, while others are heavily dramatized, so you’ll need to really focus up if you want to score a perfect 20/20!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Which Historical Event Is Portrayed In ‘Apollo 13’?”: Guess 20 Famous Films

Image credits: Sami TÜRK

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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