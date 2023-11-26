Manodrome: Unveiling the Cast of the Star Studded Thriller

John Trengove‘s drama thriller Manodrome received a theatrical and digital release on November 10, 2023. Trengove may not have been a popular name for film audiences, but the film’s lead cast, Jesse Eisenberg, was more than enough to entice viewers to see the film. However, Manodrome has received low to average reviews from critics and audiences.
Manodrome (2023) follows a young man’s struggle to provide for his pregnant girlfriend and the pressures of being an expectant father. With a lot weighing on him, he reluctantly joins an incel men’s cult, which helps him expose his demons. Manodrome comes off like David Fincher‘s 1999 Fight Club but with more toxicity and no romance. To help bring John Trengove’s third directed feature film to life, these are the top cast of Manodrome (2023).
Jesse Eisenberg as Ralphie
Jesse Eisenberg plays Ralphie, Manodrome‘s protagonist. He delivers the role in his usual shy-like, anti-social, neurotic mannerisms for which he’s known. Interestingly, audiences get to see a buffed-up Eisenberg, as Ralphie regularly visits the gym to help him de-stress. Despite the criticism of the film’s screenplay and direction, Eisenberg delivers an incredible performance. He switches from a calm, supportive boyfriend to a violent sociopath who ends up losing his girlfriend and being a murderer. Although not an Oscar-worthy performance, Jesse Eisenberg gives his all in portraying the character.
Odessa Young as Sal
Australian actress Odessa Young plays Jesse Eisenberg’s on-screen girlfriend, Sal, in Manodrome (2023). Sal is introduced as pregnant, with a disdain for her manager at work. Although the couple seems to struggle financially, especially with Ralphie recently losing his job, Sal’s seems content. She does her best to stay supportive of her boyfriend, even when his associations with Dan’s cult begin to take a toll on their relationship. After giving birth to their son, she walks away from Ralphie and the baby.
Adrien Brody as Dan
Academy Award winner Adrien Brody plays Dan, the leader of the incel men cult. He’s referred to as Dad Dan by younger members of the group, who introduce themselves with a “Son” prefix before their names. Dan’s cult practices celibacy, living together and blaming all of their problems on women. The misogynistic group has recruited several men who have abandoned their wives and partners. Dan is almost immediately drawn to Ralphie and ensures his “needs” are met to help free him of his burdens. However, Dad Dan pays the ultimate price when Ralphie realizes the group has done more harm than good to his far-from-perfect life.
Philip Ettinger as Jason
Jason is Ralphie’s friend and former work colleague. They not only go to the same gym, Jason truly feels concerned about Ralphie’s situation. He suggests Ralphie meets some of his friends that could help out with his finances. Ralphie is surprised to find that Jason lives with the group at Dan’s house. American actor Philip Ettinger plays Ralphie’s friend, Jason.
Sallieu Sesay as Ahmet
Sierra Leonean-American actor Sallieu Sesay plays Ahmet, an antagonizing character at the gym. From his first appearance in Manodrome, he tries to intimidate Ralphie. As their paths continue to cross, Ralphie’s dislike for him turns from an unexplainable attraction to hatred. It is later revealed that Ahmet is gay, with their shared animosity being a tense sexual tension between them. However, Ralphie chooses to take “control of his masculinity” by subduing Ahmet. Towards the end of Manodrome, after their sexual encounter, Ralphie shoots Ahmet dead in the head.
Ethan Suplee as Leo
Although he plays a minor supporting character as Leo, Ethan Suplee is one of the more recognizable faces in the cast. He’s part of Dan’s incel cult but uses the prefix “Dad,” unlike the younger members addressed as “Son.” This shows his rank in the group as one of its founders. Leo comes off as the caring, motherly figure in the group, especially as he’s the one who holds Ralphie’s baby and goes out to provide food for the group. With the death of Dad Dan at the end of Manodrome (2023), he seems like one of the possible candidates to be elected leader of the cult.
