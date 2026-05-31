Maisie Richardson-Sellers: 6 Things You Didn’t Know

In a multifaceted career defined by versatility and a commanding on-screen presence, Maisie Richardson-Sellers has earned respect and praise for her unique approach to storytelling. As a British actress, Richardson-Sellers’ career spans television, film, and stage. She gained initial recognition for her role in The Originals, solidifying her star power with her portrayal of Charlie in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She is also known for playing Chloe Winthrop in The Kissing Booth film franchise.
Born on March 2, 1992, in London, United Kingdom, Richardson-Sellers developed a passion for the performing arts at a young age and honed her craft in the theater. She has also ventured into behind-the-camera roles as a director. One of the things that makes Richardson-Sellers’s artistry stand out is her rich heritage, and she has explored its potential in building a dynamic career. From acclaimed TV dramas to popular movie franchises, the British star has built a career defined by resilience. We explore some lesser-known facts about Richardson-Sellers.
1. Maisie Richardson-Sellers Has a Mixed Heritage of Guyanese and British
The actress was born in London to Joy Richardson, a black Guyanese theater actress. Her father, on the other hand, is British from a white background. Her mixed ancestry doesn’t just enrich her identity; it also adds value to her evolving artistry. Through her rising influence in Hollywood, Richardson-Sellers has been committed to meaningful representation in the competitive industry.
2. Acting Runs in Her Blood Through Both Parents
Maisie Richardson-Sellers grew up among actors and was thus naturally drawn to the arts. Her mother, Joy Richardson, is a theatre actor with credits in numerous plays. Joy played John Boyega‘s mum in Steve McQueen’s stage production of Small Axe. Her father, Trevor Sellers, is also a stage actor. In a 2022 interview, Richardson-Sellers explained that her parents worked on intense and politically conscious plays. Some of her earliest memories are rehearsing lines with her mother in the dressing room.
3. She Heeded Her Entertainment Calling While Studying Archaeology and Anthropology at Oxford University
Unlike most performers, Maisie Richardson-Sellers didn’t go to drama school before she made her professional debut. She mostly attended private schools through scholarships and bursaries and got her first degree in Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Oxford. While studying at Oxford, Richardson-Sellers caught the acting bug, performing in and directing several theater productions, including Mephisto, There Will Be Red, and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.
4. She Made Her Feature Film Debut in the Star Wars Franchise
After earning her degree in archaeology and anthropology, Richardson-Sellers began auditioning for acting roles and landed a cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Korr Stella. She later gained recognition as Chloe Winthrop in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and reprised the role in the popular franchise’s third installment the next year. She starred as Billie in the 2023 psychological horror thriller film Jagged Mind. Richardson-Sellers has joined the Insidious franchise with a starring role in the 2026 installment, Insidious: The Bleeding World.
5. Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ Television Career Got Off to a Great Start and Keeps Thriving
The British actress didn’t start small in her television career. Richardson-Sellers made her small-screen debut in 2014 as a recurring cast member, appearing as Rebekah Mikaelson / Eva Sinclair on The Originals, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries. Her next television role was as a main cast member on Of Kings and Prophets in 2016, where she portrayed Michal. From 2016 to 2020, Richardson-Sellers played various roles on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, including Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, and directed two episodes. In 2020, she was featured in one episode of the reality TV show Group Chat with Annie & Jayden. She has also played major roles on other TV series, including The Undeclared War as Kathy Freeman, Talamasca: The Secret Order as Olive Farington, and Nine Perfect Strangers as Wolfie.
6. Maisie Richardson-Sellers is an Advocate For Marginalised Communities and Individuals
Maisie Richardson-Sellers belongs to the queer community and knows what marginalization feels like. As such, she has dedicated her time to empowering as many people as possible. She teamed up with her Arrowverse co-stars Caity Lotz and Candice Patton to build an online global community called Shethority. The aim is to create a positive space for women and the feminine non-binary to thrive in a society that often holds them back with misconceptions. The platform inspires, supports, and empowers. Additionally, Richardson-Sellers also launched the production company Barefaced Productions to represent marginalized communities and individuals.
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