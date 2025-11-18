I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

by

Hi! I’m Kyle, and my passion is macro photography. For me, it’s all about discovering the hidden world around us—a world full of details we often overlook in our daily routines. I find it fascinating to pause and focus on the small things that usually go unnoticed: the fine veins of a leaf, the subtle sparkle of a dewdrop, or the intricate patterns on an insect’s wings.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | kylevanbavel.nl

#1 Little Guy Ready For The Picture

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#2 The Tiny Bee Planet

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#3

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#4

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#5

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#6

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#7

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#8

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#9

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#10

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#11 The Perfect Spot

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#12

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#13 Dreamy Workplace For A Busy, Cute Bee

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#14

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#15

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#16 Captured The Beauty Of Change – Up Close With Autumn’s Vibrant Palette

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#17 Little Big World

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#18 Standing Out In Bloom

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#19

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#20

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#21 Morning Crocus Between The Green

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#22 Flower Paradise

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#23

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#24 Little Flower After Rain

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#25

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#26

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#27

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

#28

I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“He Landed On His Dog”: 66 Ways People Died That Are Almost Hard To Believe
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Technically The 5 Worst Fictional Fathers on Television Right Now
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2017
Little Voice
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Apple TV’s “Little Voice”
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2019
Win the Award for the Best Bathtub With 15 Unique Soaker Tub Design Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This 100% Solar-Powered Floating Villa Offers A Luxurious Escape For Couples
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Psycho” Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Used Ex As Slave, Forcibly Injected Fillers Without Anesthesia
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.