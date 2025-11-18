I’m A Macro Photographer, Focusing On The Small Things That Usually Go Unnoticed (28 Pics)

Hi! I’m Kyle, and my passion is macro photography. For me, it’s all about discovering the hidden world around us—a world full of details we often overlook in our daily routines. I find it fascinating to pause and focus on the small things that usually go unnoticed: the fine veins of a leaf, the subtle sparkle of a dewdrop, or the intricate patterns on an insect’s wings.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | kylevanbavel.nl
#1 Little Guy Ready For The Picture
#2 The Tiny Bee Planet
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11 The Perfect Spot
#12
#13 Dreamy Workplace For A Busy, Cute Bee
#14
#15
#16 Captured The Beauty Of Change – Up Close With Autumn’s Vibrant Palette
#17 Little Big World
#18 Standing Out In Bloom
#19
#20
#21 Morning Crocus Between The Green
#22 Flower Paradise
#23
#24 Little Flower After Rain
#25
#26
#27
#28
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us