Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing That You’ve Seen? (Closed)

POST DA WEIRDEST THING U HAVE SEEN
#1
a homeless guy fighting off 4 cops with nothing but a broken chair leg
#2
Seen in a video, a deer ate a bird.
#3
I work at a geology museum and this woman who was absolutely convinced in crystal energy came in. She was nice enough. So we talked and I was going to take her downstairs to in of our only partially open exhibits.
About an earlier a glass shelf had collapsed inwards due to the museum owner placing way too many heavy rocks on it. Unfortunately it was right in the direction a 4 ft long quartz crystal was “pointing”.
The woman decided that the woman decided that the crystal must have shot a blast of energy that broke the shelf. From then on she would either find another way around or jump over an invisible laser beam coming out of the crystal.
Now everyone jumps over the “beam” when we go by it.
#4
A guy in a black gi ( or however you spell it) with a sword, on his roof doing poses.
#5
Communists at the front of my school handing out fliers for ” The revolution” TwT
#6
A bot fly larva coming out of a patients skin. I had to leave and go shower myself after. Ewwwwwwww….
#7
A guy with some mental issues sitting in the train and eating a whole raw fish (with head, offal meat and herringbones) at 8 o clock in the morning. I still can hear and smell it…
#8
A Drag Queen emerged from a manhole in full costume and noone paid attention or gave a damn about it.
#9
Heroin addict in the ED for a skin abscess, we got 20-30 a day back then. Except when he rolled down the sock he had used to bandage the arm….there was no abscess.
There was no arm.
It was just an upper arm and a hand connected by a 2-3inch strip of living tissue.
In between…was dried white bone.
First and only time in my medical career I got tunnel vision and had to be helped from fainting.
#10
a orca stuffed animal that looks like a face
#11
When I worked in the operating room at a children’s hospital we removed a tumor made up of hair, teeth and upon further dissection an earlobe was found in the growth.
#12
I slug on a car, in a Barbie bikini
#13
a blobfish
#14
I saw Kid A pick up Kid B, swing them around, and hit Kid C. They hit a kid with another kid.
#15
A Ford F350 with a king cab and dually with a lowering kit or a tractor driving on the freeway. Only in Arkansas…
#16
A full shadow of a man (I live on a second floor)
