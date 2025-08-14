Man Wants A Peaceful Divorce After Wife Cheats, In-Laws Accuse Him Of Leaving Because Of Her Weight

Strong relationships can survive a lot, from burnt dinners and mismatched music tastes to the phase when one person decides they’re into running marathons. But when self-esteem takes a hit, it can quietly damage the foundation until there’s not much left to stand on.
Feeling unattractive can make people second-guess everything, including their partner’s love. And sometimes, instead of talking it out, they go looking for reassurance in places they shouldn’t.
One Redditor decided to divorce his wife after she cheated, but was accused by his in-laws of leaving her because she had gained weight. Make it make sense.
More info: Reddit
Some love stories can survive anything, others crumble under the weight of hidden insecurity
Image credits: setofotografias / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One man decides to end his marriage after his wife cheats, but is accused by his in-laws of leaving her because of her weight gain
Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT
The man’s wife gains weight during pregnancy and is struggling with her body, but the man doesn’t care and loves her the same as before
Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman has a hard time with her new body, so she cheats to see if other men find her desirable
Image credits: AnxiousPermission883
The man wants a peaceful divorce, but is forced to tell his in-laws the truth about the affair after they accuse him of leaving their daughter because of her weight
The OP (original poster) hit the jackpot with his wife in their late 20s. Everything was peachy – love, fun, and what he believed was a forever kind of partnership. Life, of course, has a dark sense of humor. His wife went through the pretty standard pregnancy changes, gaining weight along the way.
But the OP didn’t care one bit. He loved her the same he always had and was still hot for her – thick, thin, or somewhere in between, his heart didn’t have a body type. Meanwhile, his wife had a much harder time with her new body. Compliments from the OP flew, but nothing stuck. She felt unattractive and unworthy.
But instead of talking it out, she made a choice that would shake their marriage to its core – she cheated. Apparently, she wanted to see if someone who didn’t “have to love her” would find her desirable. But the OP isn’t the kind of guy to play games – he loved her because she was her, not because she fit a certain size.
So, he decided it was time to part ways with a peaceful divorce, but his in-laws had other plans. Somehow, they convinced themselves that the OP was leaving their daughter because of her weight gain. The OP tried ignoring it, but eventually told them the truth about the affair. And that’s when everything went downhill.
The parents made their daughter’s life miserable, and suddenly, the OP was feeling guilty for speaking up. But is he the bad guy here? I get it, body image struggles are tough, but so is being wrongfully accused of being shallow.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Here’s the thing: when a woman isn’t happy in her body, no amount of “But you’re beautiful to me” speeches will fix it. Body dissatisfaction isn’t about vanity; it’s about identity. Post-pregnancy changes, hormonal shifts, or just the betrayal of a metabolism that’s decided to retire early can mess with confidence. Body dissatisfaction shows up when someone has constant negative thoughts and feelings about their body.
The pros say that poor body image is linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. And when society keeps handing women unrealistic beauty standards like “bounce back” and “age gracefully”, the pressure can push even the most grounded person into risky choices, like looking for validation in places that can blow up an entire marriage.
And cheating sure is at the top of the list for ending a marriage. Because finding out your partner cheated can hit like a punch to the gut. It’s not just about the act itself, but the betrayal of trust, the lies, and the constant replays in your head of “Was I not enough?”
For the cheated partner, the consequences are brutal: obsessive overthinking, self-blame, comparing themselves to the other person, and feeling like their worth got put on clearance. Infidelity can even trigger symptoms similar to PTSD – nightmares, hypervigilance, and emotional numbness.
It’s not just about losing trust in your partner; it’s losing trust in your own judgment. And rebuilding that? It’s like trying to glue glass back together – you can fix it, but you’ll always see the cracks.
What do you think of this story? Was the poster a jerk for telling his in-laws the truth about the divorce? Share your thoughts below!
Netizens side with the man, saying he is not the jerk for telling his wife’s parents the truth about her cheating
