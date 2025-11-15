30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Oh, dear Lord, they’re at it again! Just when you thought that beard trends couldn’t get weirder (the ‘monkey tail’ beard fad still haunts me in my dreams sometimes), you find this doozy—the double mustache that’s been popping up here and there on the internet. It’s so weird, Bored Panda just had to write about it. Obviously, having just one fabulous mustache isn’t enough for some men—so they opt for two. I’m not sure if Ron Swanson would be proud or disappointed.
I’ll be upfront with you, dear Pandas, I’m not a huge fan of the double mustache. Sure, this kind of beard might look amazing for a Halloween party or a fancy costume rave, but it’s not something that you’d want to become a long-lasting trend. But who knows, I could be wrong! It might just be me acting all jealous because I can’t grow a cool beard.
What do you think? Do you find the double mustache cool, attractive, and stylish? Is it something that you’d sport the next time you go back to college or the office? Is it better or worse than the ‘monkey tail’ beard? Let us know in the comments and remember to upvote the photos that you thought were neat as you scroll down.
#1
Image source: wornpixel
#2
Image source: mobro5000
#3
Image source: blakemoo
#4
Image source: roccoskye
#5
#6
Image source: _dress_for_less_
#7
Image source: chin.twin.smyth
#8
#9
Image source: keenan_dowd
#10
Image source: steven_losier
#11
Image source: wornpixel
#12
Image source: priceofcomedy
#13
Image source: chin.twin.smyth
#14
Image source: podesta707
#15
Image source: zachsees
#16
#17
Image source: brad___miller
#18
Image source: rustydrost
#19
Image source: youendme_van
#20
Image source: doublestacheproducts
#21
Image source: slimsnotfunny
#22
Image source: hairfoliolio
#23
Image source: wornpixel
#24
Image source: chin.twin.smyth
#25
#26
#27
#28
Image source: SiomarTehBeefalo
#29
Image source: wildcard925
#30
Image source: chin.twin.smyth
