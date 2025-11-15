30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

by

Oh, dear Lord, they’re at it again! Just when you thought that beard trends couldn’t get weirder (the ‘monkey tail’ beard fad still haunts me in my dreams sometimes), you find this doozy—the double mustache that’s been popping up here and there on the internet. It’s so weird, Bored Panda just had to write about it. Obviously, having just one fabulous mustache isn’t enough for some men—so they opt for two. I’m not sure if Ron Swanson would be proud or disappointed.

I’ll be upfront with you, dear Pandas, I’m not a huge fan of the double mustache. Sure, this kind of beard might look amazing for a Halloween party or a fancy costume rave, but it’s not something that you’d want to become a long-lasting trend. But who knows, I could be wrong! It might just be me acting all jealous because I can’t grow a cool beard.

What do you think? Do you find the double mustache cool, attractive, and stylish? Is it something that you’d sport the next time you go back to college or the office? Is it better or worse than the ‘monkey tail’ beard? Let us know in the comments and remember to upvote the photos that you thought were neat as you scroll down.

#1

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: wornpixel

#2

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: mobro5000

#3

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: blakemoo

#4

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: roccoskye

#5

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

#6

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: _dress_for_less_

#7

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: chin.twin.smyth

#8

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

#9

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: keenan_dowd

#10

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: steven_losier

#11

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: wornpixel

#12

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: priceofcomedy

#13

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: chin.twin.smyth

#14

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: podesta707

#15

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: zachsees

#16

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

#17

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: brad___miller

#18

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: rustydrost

#19

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: youendme_van

#20

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: doublestacheproducts

#21

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: slimsnotfunny

#22

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: hairfoliolio

#23

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: wornpixel

#24

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: chin.twin.smyth

#25

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

#26

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

#27

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

#28

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: SiomarTehBeefalo

#29

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: wildcard925

#30

30 Times Men Decided To Try Out The Double Mustache Beard Trend And Got Ridiculous Results

Image source: chin.twin.smyth

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our 13 Typographic Posters To Spark Interest In Foundry 852
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Supernatural at Comic-Con – The Stars and Producers Tease Season
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2008
1899 is Netflix's latest mystery show
1899: Why You Should Watch
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Watch This Pressurized Water Powered Trike Go 0-62MPH In Half A Second
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2017
Guy Shares 30 Interesting, Random, Or Odd Facts About People And The World You Might Not Have Heard Of
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Terror
Meet the Cast of AMC’s The Terror
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.