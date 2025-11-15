“My Boyfriend Brought His Entire Gaming System To The Hospital During My 21-Hour-Long Induction”

When you have 21 hours to kill, you might as well bring something to pass the time.
TikToker Amber Scxtt’s boyfriend took this notion to the next level by taking his entire gaming system with him.
But what has the internet divided is the fact that those 21 hours he needed to fill were waiting for his girlfriend to deliver their son.
After Amber shared a video of him playing video games from her hospital bed, many jumped to the comments, saying this was a mistake.
TikToker Amber Scxtt who recently gave birth shared a video about what her boyfriend did while she was in labor
Image credits: amberscxtt
The clip instantly went viral
And as of this article, it has 2.6 million views
Image credits: amberscxtt
The family is doing great
Every woman’s labor is unique and sometimes it can be over in a matter of hours. But in other cases, it really tests a mother’s physical and emotional stamina.
Labor has three stages, but the active phase of the first stage is what many think of when they imagine the process, as it is when contractions become strong and frequent. This phase can last 4 to 8 hours. In total, all of the stages of labor—from when the baby ‘drops’ (lightening) to delivery of the placenta—can take 12 to 24 hours for first births and about 8 to 10 hours for subsequent ones.
But again, these ranges do not match up with everyone. While it’s normal to wonder what the average labor time is for most women, especially for someone whose due date approaches, it’s important to remember that labor time is often very unpredictable.
But some people in the comments were not OK with the guy’s behavior
Amber defended her partner
Image credits: amberscxtt
Image credits: amberscxtt
Image credits: amberscxtt
Image credits: amberscxtt
“You wanted us to stare at each other for 21 hours?” she asked
“He was available when I needed him the entire time”
Since a woman in labor is not always in the best condition to make decisions or assertive requests, her partner needs to be ready to step in if the situation calls for it.
They may need to help her logically weigh her options about certain medical decisions; or ask that her healthcare practitioner be woken from a nap, that an anesthesiologist be paged, or that a mirror be brought in so that she can take a peek at what’s happening.
Yes, the doctor or midwife and the nurses are all there to make sure the mother and baby are doing well but the partner still has a big role when it comes to getting the woman as comfortable as possible and in communicating her wishes.
It’s nice to know that Amber’s boyfriend gave her everything she needed. And that’s what counts the most. Who cares if he also found the time for a quick game or two? The mom’s happy and the baby is fine.
And some folks were perfectly fine with it
