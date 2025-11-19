These 50 Posts Are Just Proof That Someone’s Always Having A Worse Day (New Pics)

Life isn’t always breezy. It can sneak up on us and take us by surprise as it knocks us to the ground. Sometimes, we have great days. Other times, not so much. Whether it’s an issue of your laptop crashing right before deadline, dropping a tray of eggs after you’ve just mopped the floor, mistakenly putting a red sock in the laundry with your beautiful white linen, missing the flight to your long-awaited island holiday, or something much worse, we’ve all had days where we wish we’d stayed in bed.
There’s something oddly gratifying about knowing someone had a worse time than us. And that’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of totally unfortunate posts from people who could win gold in the Terrible Day Olympics, if there ever were such a thing. Keep scrolling, and don’t forget to thank your lucky stars that you’ve never made this list.
#1 My 50th Birthday Party Invited All Of My Friends
Figured it be nice to throw myself My 50th birthday party, invited all of my friends some would need to drive an hour to visit. It started an hour and half ago. Purchased hamburgers, hot dogs for a BBQ, No one has shown up yet.
Image source: Gamerdave74
#2 Went To Weigh Myself, Think I Know The Answer
Image source: adam14brfc
#3 I’m Going On An International Flight In 2 Days
Image source: LauraEatsFalafel
#4 One Of The Screws Holding My Spine In Place Snapped
I had a L4-L5 / L5-S1 spinal fusion. I was sitting at my desk when I felt (and heard) a huge snap in my back. Almost immediately I couldn’t feel or move my left leg.
Turns out that one of the screws snapped. My surgeon was able to add another s***w but had to leave the broken piece in there. 0 out 10 stars – would not recommend.
Image source: OffswitchToggle
#5 Sucks For Whoever Was Dumb Enough To Park In Front Of A Hydrant
Image source: Master_Jackfruit3591
#6 I Walked Through A Cornfield. We’re Pretty Sure The Landowner Had Just Sprayed Fertilizer/Pesticides
Image source: SaintFrost
#7 I Sneezed Too Hard And Messed Up My Back, I’m 28
What’s worse is that a month ago I had a heart attack too, I really do feel like I’m cursed, had zero health issues my whole life.
Image source: TheRealCannaCowboy
#8 I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator
Image source: venomsulker
#9 If You Lost Your Cooler On I-95 In Florida, I Found It, At 65mph
Image source: Livinsfloridalife
#10 A Bird Crapped In The Open Mouth Piece Of My Coffee
Image source: JackedRussellTerror
#11 My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face
Image source: AussieBee96
#12 Cat Licked All The Icing Off My Carrot Cake
Image source: Hot_Surround7459
#13 Girlfriend Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose
I’ve had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn’t occur to me until too late…
We have a trip to Chicago coming up within a week. So much for surprises.
Image source: 4N6and4D6
#14 My 12 Year Old, Allergic To Nearly Everything
Image source: airlee77
#15 I Fell Down A Mountain
Image source: rhiphillips
#16 I Paid Extra For Ultra “Thin” Lenses And This Is What I Got. This Thing Looks Like They’re Bulletproof
Image source: SnooChipmunks2673
#17 I Was Really Looking Forward To The Meal I Ordered
Image source: Vinrockomega
#18 Yeah, You Could Say I Was Pretty Miserable, Hate Mosquitos
Image source: Anosmyk
#19 About An Hour And A Half In To A Fourteen Hour Flight To Tokyo, My Screen Froze And Never Unfroze From This Scene
There was also a medical emergency happening during the plane ride so this felt too insignificant to ask for assistance with.
Image source: DinosaurSeaman
#20 Just Got My Car Washed And Waxed Literally 30 Minutes Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#21 I Walked Through A Tick Nest
Image source: a_face_of_dirt
#22 How Many Times Can You Was A Washable Pillow? A One…. A Two…… A Three! Three
Image source: morganamp
#23 What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning
Image source: nothanks_00
#24 I’m Allergic To My New Face Cleanser… On Photo Day
Image source: mute-poet
#25 My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality
Image source: Scaventa
#26 Crown Fell Off On The First Day Of Vacation
Image source: d00mZ31
#27 An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day
Image source: kittypr0nz
#28 Balcony Door Stuck Shut Because Washer Door Is Open
Image source: DavidsGreat
#29 “Stares In Tired”
Image source: SmallTownPickle
#30 I Rented An Airbnb To Have A Relaxing Weekend. I’m Now Flooded-In And A Prisoner Here. (That Used To Be The Street)
Image source: AUGUST_BURNS_REDDIT
#31 Was Out Desert Riding And Went To Check The Time Just To Find This
Image source: LukeTheProto
#32 I Was About To Go To Bed
Image source: ohnoitsmypotato
#33 This Is What I Came Home To After 1 Week Of Moving Into My New Apartment
Started the machine before i went to work and got home to this. I was washing my bed sheets and some other stuff and i forgot to close the buttons on the bedding and it all kind of formed a big ball of wet and heavy clothes in there.
Image source: aysepivec
#34 Packed In A Hurry. These Are The Sandals I Brought For A Week At The Beach
Image source: Dank_Edicts
#35 Slept In This Bed 2 Nights Before Getting Curious And Pulling Sheets Back And Look At What The H**l I Find
This is absolutely disgusting and I hate that I booked this motel for 7 nights. I’m already struggling and now I can’t help but to think someone was m******d on this bed me and my fiancé are sleeping on.
Image source: Brayandhalo
#36 This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered
Image source: Birchtri
#37 I Ordered 4 Missing Screws From IKEA. I Got 3. There Is A Hole In The Package
Image source: hun_nemethpeter
#38 My Freshly Drawn Hotel Bath After A Long Day Of Work
Image source: FerociousBeard12345
#39 Re-Heated Pasta Bolognese In The Microwave. Forgot About It And Remembered Four Days Later
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Boyfriend Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages
Image source: behappyandfree
#41 Was Moving Stuff In The Workshop, And Smashed My Fingers. Well, Thankfully It Saved My Finger… Now I Have To Get A New Wedding Ring
Image source: ProfessorOfDumbFacts
#42 This Is How My Daughter Left The Car For Me Today. I Was Afraid To Even Drive It To The Nearby Gas Station
Image source: speedweaver
#43 I Put Water In, The Pod In, Selected Temperature, Pressed Start, Went To The Bathroom
Image source: AfterTheEarthquake2
#44 My Sink Exploded
Image source: Striking_Wrangler851
#45 Dropped My Toothbrush Into My Toilet Bowl Brush This Morning
Image source: slo0t4cheezitz
#46 Somebody Locked My Scooter With Their Bike Lock
Image source: Kiito2000
#47 Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful
Image source: Ennard-is-A-NERD
#48 I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While In Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?
Image source: Additional_Goose_763
#49 My Monitors Fell Over While I Was Asleep. The Right One Hit My Mouse Wich Is Why Its Completly Broken, The Other Just Has Minor Scratches
Image source: EvoPeer
#50 Ps5 Exhaust Melted The Wall Paint. Kept Behind TV
Image source: dingdong6699
