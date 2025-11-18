I’m A Cartoonist Creating A Slice-Of-Life Comic Series Inspired By My Own Life (20 Pics)

Hello! My name is Peter, and I draw comics about the little moments in everyday life. Nothing is too small (or too big). Years ago, I started doing journal comics. These evolved into comics that observe ordinary events, and express how day-to-day life can hold a lot of wonder and emotion. I draw the things that provoke a reaction in me, hoping that I can connect with others who have noticed the same things I do.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us