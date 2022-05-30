Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mace Coronel

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mace Coronel

16 seconds ago

Lots of actors spend years waiting for their big break. However, Mace Coronel didn’t have to wait too long for his. Just two years after making his on-screen debut, Mace Coronel got a major opportunity when he was cast in the TV series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. After the show ended, Mace quickly proved that he wasn’t just capable of playing one role. He continued to land new opportunities and he has been a fixture on our screens for the last several years. Mace will also be in the upcoming sitcom, That 90s Show, which is sure to spread his talent to even more people. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mace Coronel.

1. He’s Originally From New York

Mace was born in New York, but he moved to Connecticut when he was young. Like lots of other actors, however, Mace eventually decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area which is known for endless opportunities in the entertainment industry. He now splits his time between California and Nevada.

2. He Started Acting in Elementary School

When most people are in elementary school, naps and snack time are the only things they care about. However, when Mace was in elementary school, he was discovering his love for acting. It didn’t take long for him to show that he was much more than a cute kid. His talent was undeniable and it was clear that he was born to be a star.

3. He’s Bilingual

Being able to speak more than one language can open up a world of opportunities for a person. This is particularly true for people who end up working in international industries such as entertainment. Mace is proud to speak two languages: English and Dutch, although it’s unclear if he is fluent in Dutch.

4. He Has Musical Talent

Although the world sees him as an actor, the truth is that Mace truly is an all-around performer. In addition to his acting skills, Mace is also a talented musician. He plays the guitar and the piano. Although loves music, it doesn’t appear that he has any plans to pursue it on a serious level.

5. He Has a YouTube Channel

Mace Coronel isn’t what most people would consider a YouTuber, but he does have a YouTube channel. He has used to platform to share various clips of his work and he has amassed more than 188,000 subscribers. What’s even more impressive is the fact that his videos have gotten over 646,000 views.

6. He Loves to Read

Telling stories is obviously a big part of who Mace is. However, he also likes to consume stories. Mace’s schedule can get pretty hectic, but when he does get a break he loves to kick back with a good book. Every once in a while, he shares a photo of what he’s reading on social media.

7. He’s A Poet

Creative talent is definitely something Mace has no shortage of. In addition to his musical and acting abilities, Mace also has some writing skills. He enjoys writing poetry and to make that even cooler, he often writes his poems on a typewriter. Perhaps he will eventually expand into other forms of writing. It’s also important to note that Mace has an interest in photography and he oftens shares the pictures he takes on Instagram.

8. He’s a Skater

Working in the entertainment industry can be fun and exciting, but it can also be very time-consuming. As a result, Mace probably doesn’t have a lot of time to enjoy many of the other things he likes. One of his favorite ways to let loose is to go skateboarding with his friends. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how long he’s been skating.

9. He Likes to Travel

Not only has Mace gotten to experience what it’s like to live in different states, but he has also gotten the chance to experience what it’s like to visit different countries. He has already traveled to places like Aruba and there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to visit even more places as his career continues to grow.

10. He Has More Than Two Dozen Acting Credits

In a business where longevity and consistency are two of the hardest things to come by, Mace is already working towards accomplishing both. According to his page on IMDB, he has 25 acting credits. This includes short film roles as well as two projects that have not yet been released. If he continues moving at this pace, there’s no doubt that he can go on to have a long and successful career.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Meet The Cast Of “American Born Chinese”
Inventing Anna: A Practice in Frustration
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Part I and II Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Best of 2021: Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’
I Am Number Four Needs a Prequel, and a Sequel
Winnie The Pooh Will Now Be A Horror Movie Character
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mace Coronel
Yes, Heroes Should Earn the Right to Diss Other Characters
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yeo Yann Yann
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense