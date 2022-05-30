Lots of actors spend years waiting for their big break. However, Mace Coronel didn’t have to wait too long for his. Just two years after making his on-screen debut, Mace Coronel got a major opportunity when he was cast in the TV series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. After the show ended, Mace quickly proved that he wasn’t just capable of playing one role. He continued to land new opportunities and he has been a fixture on our screens for the last several years. Mace will also be in the upcoming sitcom, That 90s Show, which is sure to spread his talent to even more people. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mace Coronel.
1. He’s Originally From New York
Mace was born in New York, but he moved to Connecticut when he was young. Like lots of other actors, however, Mace eventually decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area which is known for endless opportunities in the entertainment industry. He now splits his time between California and Nevada.
2. He Started Acting in Elementary School
When most people are in elementary school, naps and snack time are the only things they care about. However, when Mace was in elementary school, he was discovering his love for acting. It didn’t take long for him to show that he was much more than a cute kid. His talent was undeniable and it was clear that he was born to be a star.
3. He’s Bilingual
Being able to speak more than one language can open up a world of opportunities for a person. This is particularly true for people who end up working in international industries such as entertainment. Mace is proud to speak two languages: English and Dutch, although it’s unclear if he is fluent in Dutch.
4. He Has Musical Talent
Although the world sees him as an actor, the truth is that Mace truly is an all-around performer. In addition to his acting skills, Mace is also a talented musician. He plays the guitar and the piano. Although loves music, it doesn’t appear that he has any plans to pursue it on a serious level.
5. He Has a YouTube Channel
Mace Coronel isn’t what most people would consider a YouTuber, but he does have a YouTube channel. He has used to platform to share various clips of his work and he has amassed more than 188,000 subscribers. What’s even more impressive is the fact that his videos have gotten over 646,000 views.
6. He Loves to Read
Telling stories is obviously a big part of who Mace is. However, he also likes to consume stories. Mace’s schedule can get pretty hectic, but when he does get a break he loves to kick back with a good book. Every once in a while, he shares a photo of what he’s reading on social media.
7. He’s A Poet
Creative talent is definitely something Mace has no shortage of. In addition to his musical and acting abilities, Mace also has some writing skills. He enjoys writing poetry and to make that even cooler, he often writes his poems on a typewriter. Perhaps he will eventually expand into other forms of writing. It’s also important to note that Mace has an interest in photography and he oftens shares the pictures he takes on Instagram.
8. He’s a Skater
Working in the entertainment industry can be fun and exciting, but it can also be very time-consuming. As a result, Mace probably doesn’t have a lot of time to enjoy many of the other things he likes. One of his favorite ways to let loose is to go skateboarding with his friends. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how long he’s been skating.
9. He Likes to Travel
Not only has Mace gotten to experience what it’s like to live in different states, but he has also gotten the chance to experience what it’s like to visit different countries. He has already traveled to places like Aruba and there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to visit even more places as his career continues to grow.
10. He Has More Than Two Dozen Acting Credits
In a business where longevity and consistency are two of the hardest things to come by, Mace is already working towards accomplishing both. According to his page on IMDB, he has 25 acting credits. This includes short film roles as well as two projects that have not yet been released. If he continues moving at this pace, there’s no doubt that he can go on to have a long and successful career.