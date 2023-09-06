Lyanna Mormont: The Young Powerhouse of Game of Thrones

In the ever-expanding universe of George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones — which is primarily set in Westeros, one of the three continents of the fictional world — one young lady captured the hearts of millions. It was Lyanna Mormont of Bear Island. But who was this young lady? One thing’s for certain — she was a powerhouse. Audiences saw her speaking to the Lords in the North multiple times and were blown away every single time.
But what led her to become the Lady of Bear Island at her age? Most importantly, how does she relate to the other Mormonts we’ve come to know? This guide explores Lyanna Mormont’s character, background, key moments, and lasting legacy. We’ll also share exclusive insights from actor Bella Ramsey and the creators of the series.
Who Was Lyanna Mormont?
Lady Lyanna Mormont, played by Bella Ramsey in Game of Thrones, was the young Lady of Bear Island and eventually became the head of House Mormont when she was just 8 years old. After House Bolton’s defeat at the Battle of the Bastards — she famously declared Jon Snow as the King in the North during a gathering of Northern lords at Winterfell. Her courage was praised by the lords and earned her respect. The audience, both critics and fans loved her. The young lady’s bravery was exceptional in both the Battle of the Bastards and the Battle of Winterfell. She personally fought and participated in both.
Her Background: House Mormont of Bear Island in Game of Thrones
House Mormont of Bear Island is a noble house from the North. Their seat, Bear Island, is located in the Bay of Ice northwest of Winterfell. The house is known for its blazon featuring a black bear over a green wood, with the motto “Here We Stand“. They were vassals of House Stark of Winterfell in the show and ruled over Bear Island.
When the house was officially introduced to the show, Lyanna Mormont was the head of the House Mormont. Lyanna Mormont was first introduced in Game of Thrones season 6, episode 7, “The Broken Man.” In reply to Lord Galbart Glover, the Head of House Glover, Lyanna Mormont said, “I don’t plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me. I might be small, Lord Glover, and I might be a girl, but I am every bit as much a Northerner as you.” Her powerful statements and strong-headed nature brought glory to her house and made her fan favorite in no time.
How Did Lyanna Mormont Become the Head of House Mormont?
Lyanna (named after Lyanna Stark) was the only child of Lady Maege Mormont, succeeding her mother as Lady of Bear Island at the age of eight. Lady Maege Mormont died during the War of the Five Kings. Mage Mormont had an older brother — however, after her brother’s death, the next heir in line was Lyanna Mormont. So Lyanna Mormont got the title in inheritance — she was not elected. Before Maege Mormont, the seat belonged to Lyanna’s grandfather, Jeor Mormont, who abdicated his seat as the head of House Mormont to join the Night’s Watch.
How Are Lyanna and Jorah Mormont Related?
Lyanna Mormont and Jorah Mormont are first cousins. Their relationship is established through their family lineage. Lyanna’s mother, Maege Mormont, is the sister of Jeor Mormont, who abdicated his seat as the head of his house to become the lord commander of the Night’s Watch. Jeor Mormont is Jorah Mormont’s father. This makes Maege, Lyanna’s mother the aunt of Jorah Mormont.
What Happened to the House Mormont After Lyanna Died?
Both Lyanna Mormont and Jorah Mormont died during the Battle of Winterfell against the White Walkers. This directly led to the extinction of the House Mormont as both Lyanna and Jorah were the last surviving heirs. The deaths of these key members brought an end to its longstanding presence and influence in the Game of Thrones franchise. However, we might soon see the House’s representatives in other GOT prequel spin-offs like House of the Dragon.
Bella Ramsey’s Lyanna Mormont’s Impact on Game of Thrones
Despite her young age, Lyanna Mormont, the Lady of Bear Island, stood out for her unwavering confidence, strength, and fierce demeanor. She was absolutely fearless. Bella Ramsey’s remarkable acting was a cherry on top. Her acting prowess at such a young age garnered praise and attention — and arguably helped her bag other important roles in her career.
Lyanna Mormont stood up to powerful figures, including Jon Snow and other Northern lords in Game of Thrones. Her speeches were impactful and helped shape narratives for the Northern lords, and recurringly affected the plot. Lyanna Mormont’s memorable moments — for instance, her rallying speech in support of Jon Snow’s leadership and fearless involvement in battles— were valuable for the plot too. There were memes about Lyanna Mormont all over social media when the show was airing proving how phenomenal she was.