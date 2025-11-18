“I Hate My Appearance”: Reality Star Reveals Drastically Changed Face After ‘Fox Eye’ Surgery

“Skye, please don’t undergo any more surgeries,” wrote one of Skye Wheatley‘s fans after seeing the results of the reality star’s latest procedure, in which she lifted her skin to completely change the shape of her eyes and eyebrows.
Wheatley, who became famous after participating in the 2014 edition of Big Brother, put an end to her followers’ concerns by uploading a video on Thursday (September 26). In the video, she is seen getting a full body treatment at a spa, confidently showing her face without makeup or filters.
Dubbed the “fox eye lift” on social media, canthoplasty has taken social media by storm. Many beauty influencers have undergone the procedure to achieve the almond-shaped, upward look it provides.
“Every time I get a surgery, it adds a little more sparkle to my personality because of the trauma,” Wheatley wrote.
Big Brother alumni Skye Wheatley finally revealed the results of her controversial “fox eye” surgery after fans slammed her for not showing her face
Image credits: skye.wheatley
Fans speculated for days following the return of Wheatley from her trip to Turkey, where she had the surgery done, that her surgery was a disaster and that the model was hiding her face from her audience.
Some of her viewers, who are accustomed to her daily upload schedule, started writing a variety of accusations on her videos as the model started wearing caps and glasses to cover the aftereffects of her surgery, all while using tape to control the swelling.
Image credits: skye.wheatley
“Is she ok? What happened to her face?” one asked.
“You were perfect already. You didn’t need this,” wrote another, “I used to love you, but you’ve lost it.”
Others respected the model’s decision to go under the knife but expressed concern for her, believing the procedures had turned into an obsession and warning her to stop.
“You were one of the most stunning humans! You didn’t need this extra stuff,” a viewer said. “Stop playing with your face, or it will be too late!”
“What in the Joan Rivers is going on here,” another joked.
Wheatley’s latest video shows her getting her face exfoliated and massaged, with the procedure’s results fully visible
Image credits: skye.wheatley
The shape of her eyebrows has straightened quite a bit, with the outer side no longer curving downwards. Her cheeks remain somewhat swollen, but some speculate she also underwent some modification to them in conjunction with the eye lift.
Image credits: skye.wheatley
Other altered features include lip fillers, rhinoplasty, and changes to her jaw structure, making her all but unrecognizable from her 2014 self, when she first became famous for her appearance on Big Brother Australia, where she finished in third place.
The 30-year-old model is a mother of two with her partner, Lachlan. Her first son, Forest, was born on December 24, 2018, and her second, Bear, on April 23, 2021.
Doctors argue that the prevalence of social media filters have altered the self-perception of some users, who then try to achieve that look permanently through surgeries
Image credits: skye.wheatley
Experts believe the popularity of the “fox eye” surgery directly results from social media consumption, specifically filters that modify a person’s appearance.
“I believe that social media is solely responsible for this trend, as filters often create a ‘fox eye’ appearance on influencers and celebrities,” explained Dr. John Lake, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.
“Most of these patients are younger females, some with genetically heavy brows, and their goal is to create an almond-shaped eye with more of a canthal tilt, leading to an ‘exotic’ appearance.”
Image credits: skye.wheatley
While the procedure often involves lifting tissues using threads, doctors explain that it’s usually much more complex.
“Some think the fox eye procedure is just Botox. Some think it is a brow lift with an operation at the corner of the eye. Some think it is a mid-facelift. In my world, the fox eye procedure that produces the celebrity look combines a brow lift, mid-facelift, and a canthopexy,” explained Dr. Jay Calvert.
Although most of her fans felt relieved that her result was positive, some worry that she might be heading down a slippery slope
Image credits: skye.wheatley.waugh
Wheatley’s appearance has changed drastically over the years, with her results causing as much concern as inspiration among her followers, many of which are women looking to undergo similar procedures.
“I just got my nose done, don’t make me laugh!” wrote one viewer on one of her skits.
“Skye! I’m so jealous. I have been wanting to do this but I can’t afford to travel,” another said.
“I literally wish I looked like you. I hate my appearance,” one fan stated.
As the model heals from her latest intervention, it remains to be seen whether she goes under the knife again or embraces her appearance as it is. What’s for certain is that her viewers will be there to both encourage and criticize.
“Please stop,” wrote one viewer, as others joined in to either congratulate or ask the model to not undergo any more surgeries
