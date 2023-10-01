Lucas Leguizamo: Rising Star and Son of John Leguizamo

Lucas Leguizamo is the only son and the youngest of two children John Leguizamo has with his second wife, Justine Maurer. He has shown interest in pursuing a career in entertainment like his parents and older sister but has a long way to go if he must equal his father’s attainments in the industry. The older Leguizamo isn’t only an actor; he’s also a comedian and film producer. He has produced dozens of projects, performed on stage, and has been seen in at least 156 movies and TV shows.
His efforts have been rewarded with coveted awards like the Special Tony Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. John’s Hollywood achievements have probably inspired Lucas Leguizamo’s career goals; if that’s the case, then he’s just getting started. With the support and guidance of John Leguizamo, he’s poised to become a household name in the business. From his early life to his career aspirations and everything in between, these are facts about John Leguizamo and Justine Maurer’s son, Lucas Leguizamo.
Lucas Leguizamo’s Early Life And Family Background
Ryder Lee Lucas Leguizamo was born in Manhattan, New York City, on December 5, 2000. He was raised in Manhattan alongside an older sister named Allegra Leguizamo. Allegra was born the previous year, on October 23, 1999. She is an actress known for her voice roles in the Ice Age films and for appearances in television series like The Equalizer and New Amsterdam. Lucas Leguizamo’s mother, Justine Maurer, is a Jewish American woman who works in the film industry as a costumier and production assistant. She worked as a wardrobe assistant on the set of 1993’s Carlito’s Way, which stars her future husband alongside Al Pacino, Sean Penn, Penelope Ann Miller, and Luis Guzman. The following year, she worked as a production assistant on Russell Mulcahy’s The Shadow.
Lucas Leguizamo’s father, on the other hand, came from a Catholic family originally from Bogotá, Colombia, where he was born and raised until he was three. His family left Colombia for the United States sometime in 1963 and settled in New York City, where John established himself in showbiz circles and later his family. Growing up, Lucas attended The Packer Collegiate Institute and Summit Preparatory School. He completed his high school education at Solebury School in New Hope, Pennsylvania, before proceeding to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he studied Political Science and Government. He graduated in 2023, and his LinkedIn says he’s “excited to face the world and currently looking for work.”
He Made His Acting Debut In The Third Ice Age Film
At age eight in 2009, Lucas Leguizamo made his acting debut in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, the third installment in the Ice Age film series. He voiced Aardvark Boy in the computer-animated adventure comedy film alongside his sister, who voiced Aardvark Girl. Lucas and his sister were also cast members of 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift, the sequel to Dawn of the Dinosaurs. While they didn’t voice any character, they were credited for “Additional Voices.”
Lucas Leguizamo hasn’t been part of any production since 2021, and nothing indicates he’s actively pursuing a career in acting. Before college, he interned at Comedy Central for three months. He spent three months at the Hollywood company, but it didn’t amount to any acting role. He only “contributed creative insights to the web shows development” and “oversaw the management… of diverse prop assets.” Before this, he interned at Merrill Lynch in New York.
Lucas Leguizamo Cofounded A Fashion Label Called ESPOOKI In 2021
John Leguizamo’s son continues to dabble in showbusiness endeavors, but he’s yet to find a long-lasting path therein for himself. For about four months in 2019, he worked as a digital media consultant at Latin History for Morons Theatre Production. During his time there, he “administered various social media accounts to enhance online presence,” leveraging various communication platforms to publicize the organization. He also produced media content that advertised the theatre’s show.
In April 2021, he cofounded a fashion label called ESPOOKI. As culled from his LinkedIn profile, he “conceptualized and designed the primary artwork featured on the apparel.” He also developed and launched the ESPOOKI e-commerce websites. Lucas Leguizamo left the clothing brand in May 2023 and is currently looking for work.