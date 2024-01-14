Ibrahim Chappelle: Meet Dave Chappelle’s Son

When you think of the greatest stand-up comics of our time, it’s hard not to think of Dave Chappelle. The man has proven himself time and time again with hits like Chappelle’s Show, Sticks and Stones, and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation. Chappelle’s accolades also speak for his talent — he has won four Grammys and five Emmys, as well as the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.
A big part of Chappelle’s comedy routine is telling stories from his life, and he hasn’t shied away from sharing the funny side of parenting and fatherhood. While not a lot is known about his family, we do know that he has three kids, and today, we’re focusing on his middle child — Ibrahim Chappelle. Here is all we know about Dave Chappelle’s son.
Ibrahim Chappelle’s Early Upbringing and Schooling
Ibrahim was born on April 11, 2003. Both his parents are from different religious backgrounds — his mom (Elaine Mendoza Efre) is a Christian, and his dad, Chappelle, is a Muslim. He has grown up with an older brother, Sulayman Chappelle, and a younger sister, Sanaa Chappelle. The three siblings grew up on a huge 65-acre farm in Yellow Springs, Ohio, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. For school, Ibrahim went to a private one, while his older brother attended a public school. Dave Chappelle likes to joke that it was an “experiment” to see how the different schools would affect his kids.
He Loves Stand-Up Comedy and is a Kevin Hart Fan
Given that his dad is a comedy legend, it’s no surprise that Ibrahim has a soft spot for comedy. According to Dave, Ibrahim’s favorite show is Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and he’s also a huge Kevin Hart fan. In his 2017 Netflix special, The Age of Spin, Dave shared the funny story of how Ibrahim loves Kevin Hart even more so than his own dad.
Dave explained that one day, Ibrahim excitedly came up to him and asked for $250 to go attend Kevin Hart’s show. Dave took him to the show, and Ibrahim was starstruck the entire night. He wouldn’t stop laughing, and Dave joked about how this made him a little insecure because he’s also a stand-up comedian, just like Hart. After the show, Ibrahim begged his dad to take him backstage, and Dave, being the cool celebrity dad he is, obliged. They had dinner with Hart, who even gifted Ibrahim a souvenir sweatshirt. Despite Ibrahim’s passion for comedy, Dave has mentioned that neither of his sons seem to be on the path to becoming stand-up comedians. Sure, they’re funny, but according to Dave, it’s just his daughter Sanaa who possesses the skill set needed to make it as a professional comic.
Ibrahim Chappelle Has Been Private About His Life, Just Like His Dad
Dave Chappelle is all about keeping his family life private, which is actually why he moved to Yellow Springs. According to him, there’s a certain peace in not having paparazzi chasing after them. Dave and his wife, refrain from posting about their kids on social media. Ibrahim also seems to take a liking to privacy and he has no official Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter accounts. He also rarely appears in public, and whenever he does, it is usually during holiday trips or when accompanying his dad to award shows. For instance, in 2019, he was seen by his dad’s side when Dave received the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.
As Ibrahim grows up to be an adult, we’ll surely be keeping an eye out for what he does next. It’ll be interesting to see if he follows in his father’s footsteps (despite Dave Chappelle denying it) and goes for stand-up comedy. Or maybe he’ll try his hand at acting? Since not a lot is known about Ibrahim Chappelle or his siblings, it’s not yet possible to predict what life has laid out for them.
However, Dave Chappelle himself has acted in several movies like Half Baked, A Star is Born, and You’ve Got Mail. Plus, he’s obviously friends with many A-list actors, producers, and directors, so auditioning for good acting projects could be a possible option for his children. Maybe Ibrahim and his siblings will choose a private life, a traditional career, and stay away from the public eye — we’ll have to find that out as it comes.
