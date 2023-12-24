7 Comebacks That Prove SNL Cast Member Still Rules Comedy

Eddie Murphy’s Return to the Comedy Throne
There’s something undeniably magnetic about Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius. After years away from the limelight, his return to stand-up and SNL hosting was a cultural event that reminded us why he’s a legend. Murphy’s appearance on the show not only brought back some of his most beloved characters, like Mr. Robinson and Gumby but also gave SNL its highest ratings in over two years.
Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy, I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live. This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much, he expressed with genuine gratitude.
And it doesn’t stop there; his deal with a streaming giant hints at more laughter to come.
As soon as it’s clear to go back out there, that’s the plan, confirms Murphy’s intention to grace the stage once more. His comeback isn’t just a nostalgia trip; it’s a reaffirmation of his status as comedy royalty.
Bill Hader Carves Out New Territory with Barry
The transition from SNL to serious acting can be a leap, but Bill Hader makes it look effortless with his series Barry. This dark comedy has garnered an Emmy and critical acclaim, showcasing Hader’s depth as an actor and creator.
I kind of induced a panic attack — which I do not recommend if you’re also directing, Hader shared about the challenges of wearing multiple hats on set. With such dedication, it’s no wonder the show has become a staple at the Emmys.
Hader’s role as an assassin turned actor in Los Angeles is as intriguing as it is darkly humorous, proving his mettle beyond sketch comedy.
Kristen Wiig Dazzles with Barb and Star
Kristen Wiig has always been a versatile talent, and her film career post-SNL is no exception. Her quirky film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which she co-wrote and starred in alongside Annie Mumolo, is a testament to her comedic brilliance. The movie follows two best friends on a surreal vacation, embodying Wiig’s ability to create and portray bizarre yet endearing characters.
The movie starts off nothing like I expected, reflects one viewer on the film’s unexpected plot twists. As an Emmy-winning producer for HBO’s ‘Succession’ and her own comedy ventures, Wiig continues to shine brightly in Hollywood’s comedy constellation.
Will Ferrell Still Packs Cinemas
The name Will Ferrell has become synonymous with laugh-out-loud moments on screen. His continued box office success is evident; Ferrell’s movies have collectively grossed over $2.7 billion worldwide. He remains a powerhouse in the industry, drawing audiences with his unique blend of humor that resonates across generations.
Ferrell’s ability to adapt and thrive in various comedic roles solidifies his status as a stalwart figure in entertainment, proving that some things just get better with time.
Tina Fey’s Production Prowess
Tina Fey has mastered the art of evolving within the comedy genre. Her transition from SNL cast member to producer led to the creation of the hit show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The series not only highlights her sharp wit but also her ability to spot and nurture talent, bringing fresh comedic voices to the forefront.
When the opportunity arose for Tina Fey and Robert Carlock to premiere their new show on Netflix with a two-season commitment, we decided this was the best possible scenario to launch this captivating new series, lauded NBC executive Robert Greenblatt. Fey’s golden touch in production continues to leave an indelible mark on comedy.
Maya Rudolph’s Versatile Comedy Career
Saturday Night Live was just the beginning for Maya Rudolph, whose post-SNL career has been nothing short of dynamic. From movies like ‘Bridesmaids’ to voice acting in ‘Big Hero 6’ and ‘The Angry Birds’ movies, Rudolph has showcased her range time and again. She even returned to her roots with appearances on SNL, including during Eddie Murphy’s acclaimed hosting episode.
Rudolph’s talent shines through every character she embodies, whether on screen or through voiceovers, making her one of comedy’s most adaptable performers.
Andy Samberg Continues His Comedy Reign
Last but certainly not least is Andy Samberg, whose role as Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine has solidified his place among comedy greats. The show’s success is a testament to Samberg’s enduring appeal and comedic timing.
Everyone was turbocharged because we were back from the dead, he said about the show’s revival after being initially canceled.
The series not only survived but thrived under Samberg’s leadership, both as star and producer — a true comeback story that keeps delivering laughs season after season.
