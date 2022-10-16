Love, Rosie: Is It Worth a Watch?

Love, Rosie is a movie that happened because the main characters decided not to communicate with one another properly like normal humans. Instead, the two of them decided to go on a witch hunt about how the other one felt. It shouldn’t have been that hard, I mean, they were “best friends”. But then again, we wouldn’t have a movie without that, would we? Or maybe that would have been better than sitting through Love, Rosie silently cursing your soul for picking this one out for the movie night.
I have nothing against the movie, for sure you can love it if you want, but it has dragged and dragged and dragged, just because somebody wasn’t good at talking. Oh well, let us dig into the cast, plot, and how the end played out. If you have not watched this movie yet, be aware there are spoilers ahead.
Love, Rosie Cast
For the Love, Rosie cast, we had Lily Collins playing Rossie Dunne and Sam Claflin as Alex Steward. These were the lead roles. It also includes Suki Waterhouse (Bethany Williams), Christian Cooke (Greg), Tamsin Egerton (Sally), Lily Laight (Katie Dunne), Jaime Winstone (Ruby), and Jamie Beamish as Phil. Directed by Christian Ditter, there are plenty of artful touches to this movie if that is what you are looking for. It is an adaption of the novel Where Rainbows End by Cecelia Ahern. The direction is phenomenal with the right touches of light and the right kind of music.
The Plot
The movie starts with Rosie making a speech on her wedding day and flashes back to show the love story that is behind the marriage. Rossie Dunne and Alex Steward have been inseparable since they were only 5 years old. The two of them are best friends who had each other’s back through everything. Everything is fine until, at her 18th birthday party, Rosie and Alex share a drunk kiss. Sparks fly instantly but Rossie chose to ignore her gut feeling
Instead, she starts to date people that are obviously wrong for her. She has some fun on prom night with her boyfriend and she ends up pregnant. And here is where trouble enters paradise. The movie just becomes unbelievably nonsense. Rosie decides not to tell her best friend that she is pregnant because she wants him to pursue his dream. Their dream of studying together in Boston where Alex would become a doctor and Rosie would get into hotel management. I mean they live across the street from one another, how can you possibly hide a baby bump, let alone a whole baby?
Anyways, moving on, Alex thinks Rosie ditched their dream and she is abandoning him. He goes to study in Boston alone while Rosie takes care of her child and becomes a chambermaid at a famous hotel. She has a new friend Ruby but all she can talk about is Alex, always.
Years pass by and Rosie’s daughter turns 12. Rosie and Alex connect with each other through instant messaging. They go through a whole roller coaster of emotions. They fight, flirt, make up, and just when they are at peace with one another, Rosie’s high school boyfriend shows up. He is just in time to hide the letter of confession that Alex writes for Rossie. A whole new ordeal of waiting begins as we go back and forth between whether it is a yes or a no!
In the end, an overwhelmed Rossie says, “We just keep missing each other!”. Although Lilly Collins and Sam Cafling had visible chemistry, it was far stretched in the movie and you just wish for it to be over already.
So Was Love Rossie A FLOP?
Love, Rosie overdid the love story that could have been played out beautifully. It did not do very well on its opening weekend, where it made only $14.9K, and received only a 32% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. The movie went on to make $25.5 million, which is far less than the other adaption of Cecelia Ahern novel (P.S. I Love You made a staggering $156.8 million), so it is sad to say that Love, Rosie did in fact flop at the box office.
Where Can I Watch Love, Rosie?
If you are one of the brave ones who still decided to watch the movie after this review, it is available to watch on sites like Prime Videos.
Have you seen Love, Rosie? Did you like it? Drop your reviews in the comment section.