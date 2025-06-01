‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Stars, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, Announce Split

Stars of Love Is Blind Season 3, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, who got married at the season’s finale, are no longer together. The couple, who had been married for nearly four years, announced the split on Friday, May 23, 2025, and sought compassion and support from friends and well-wishers.

Reed and Bolton met during the third season of Love Is Blind after Reed struggled to bond with a number of the men including Coke Barnett. They shared their vulnerabilities in the pods, with Bolton opening up about his divorce from his high school sweetheart. However, despite the many conflicts they faced, Bolton and Reed were one of only two couples to get engaged by the end of the season and wound up married. Now, nearly four years down the line, Reed shared a statement from her and Bolton on Instagram on Friday, May 23, 2025, announcing that they would be ending their marriage and moving forward on their separate paths. In their statement, they shared that they had been separated for a while and had been working through it all privately:

“We’ve been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it has been an emotional process for both of us.”

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Star, Ashley Adionser Reveals Why She Divorced Co-star Tyler Francis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Reed (@jellybean.colleen)

Earlier this year, in January 2025, another Love Is Blind couple, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis, who starred in Season 7 of the show, announced their divorce. Four months later, Adionser is now pointing towards Francis’ paternity scandal as the reason why she ended their marriage.

Francis and Adionser got married in the finale of the seventh season of Love Is Blind. Before their wedding, Adionser learned that Francis had fathered three kids and kept it a secret from her. Francis’ explanation for the situation was that he helped a friend and her wife have kids voluntarily because they could not afford a sperm donor. The wedding went on as they agreed to look beyond the issue. But just three months after the season aired, Adionser confirmed their divorce in a statement to People. She only revealed the reason for their split in the May 21, 2025 episode of What’s the Reality podcast.

Adionser explained to Amber Desiree Smith, her co-star, in the podcast that finding out about Francis’ secret children came as a total shock to her. “I was looking at this man like who are you?” She said, “It was so dark, unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my actual life.”

All eight seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.