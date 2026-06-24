“Is This The Woke Clavicular?” Looksmaxxer Androgenic’s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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Looksmaxxing influencer Androgenic caught viewers off guard during his interaction with a trans woman.

The looksmaxxing subculture has become synonymous with superficial, almost unattainable ideals of beauty, with poster boy Clavicular recently undergoing several surgeries in his pursuit of perfection.

Australian livestreamer Androgenic recently showed a more human side to the movement while meeting a trans woman on the street.

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

In the clip, which has amassed over 115,000 likes and 14 million of views on X, the woman is heard telling the young man, “I love you” after asking him for a selfie.

“Awesome. Cheers, mate,” Androgenic replied after posing for the picture.

Realizing the mistake, the internet personality then approached the woman and told her, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to call you a man.”

“Is This The Woke Clavicular?” Looksmaxxer Androgenic’s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgenic_/X

The trans woman did not appear upset. “I don’t mind,” she told him, blowing the young man a kiss as he left.

Androgenic posted the clip on X and wrote, “I accidentally misgendered someone but at least I apologised for it.”

Viewers were left impressed by the gesture, with one jokingly asking, “Is this the woke Clavicular?

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgenic_/X

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: Cherrys_wee_

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: lambshanksss

Not convinced of him but it beats the alternative I guess,” someone else said.

“Surprising seeing a total normal interaction on this platform in this day and age,” one viewer admitted.

“This is how 95% of accidental misgenderings go btw. No one gets angry or upset and a simple sorry goes such a long way,” a separate commenter stressed. 

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgenic_/X

Another viewer said Androgenic, whose real name is Ronan, is “pure of heart as far as I know.”

Clavicular, who boasts over a million followers on TikTok, was recently filmed at a nightclub with self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate.

The famous looksmaxxer has been involved in multiple controversies, including an arrest on a battery charge in south Florida in March and, more recently, mocking a fan who asked for a photo for doing what he called the “autism face.”

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgenic_/X

In his bio, Androgenic describes himself as an “awakened looksmaxxer.”

Clavicular, Androgenic, and the rest of the “looksmaxxing” community are in pursuit of physical perfection. They believe that a muscular body and facial harmony are the only path to romantic and financial success.

The goal is to “maximize” their appearance to achieve success and look better than everyone else.

They try to achieve this through “softmaxxing,” which includes exercise and a healthy diet, and “hardmaxxing,” extreme body modification techniques that include taking anabolic steroids and undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Clavicular has also recommended “bone smashing,” which experts have strongly discouraged. The practice involves tapping the facial bones with a hammer in the hope of having a more chiseled jawline.

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: Seymour_Lolis

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: reatolyn

Last month, Androgenic was kicked off a Jetstar flight after flight attendants said he looked “ill” following surgery in Thailand.

Airline staff grew concerned when the 25-year-old Brisbane resident, whose face was swollen and bandaged, couldn’t be awakened.

In a video, the influencer claimed that doctors had cleared him to fly two-days post-op, to which a staffer replied, “Doctors confirmed, but it’s not decided with us.”

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgenic1/Instagram

The flight attendants insisted he was in no condition to travel, pointing to his “very ill” appearance and “swollen” eyes.

“When I speak something, and I ask you, your reply was very drowsy,” the female staffer said. At one point, the Australian influencer began swearing at the staffers and was told he could not delay the flight any longer.

“What the f**k do you expect me to do? I need to go home,” he shouted. “This is f**king pathetic. You guys actually could have just f**king let me lie in my f**king chair and go to sleep.”

The controversial content creator eventually gathered his belongings and left the aircraft.

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

Androgenic previously made headlines when a stranger suddenly and unexpectedly snatched his baseball hat, and the wig attached to it, during a livestream on the street, a move that exposed his balding hairline.

“I don’t know if people realize that I literally, publicly have been spamming viewers with me being bald for like two months and I literally, publicly have made videos showing that I’m wearing a wig, like days ago,” he said after a video of the moment began circulating on social media.

“But I’m glad this is going this viral. This is pretty crazy.”  

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

Image credits: Diksha_here4

&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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&#8220;Is This The Woke Clavicular?&#8221; Looksmaxxer Androgenic&#8217;s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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