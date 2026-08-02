Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Goes Viral After Proving That Perfect Instagram Bodies Are All About Angles And Lighting

Sara Sampaio has reminded millions of people that social media rarely tells the full story.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently shared a video showing how dramatically her body looks different depending on her pose, posture, and lighting.
The clip quickly spread across social media, where many praised her honesty while others debated whether the message applies to everyone.
“A good reminder that social media isn’t real life,” one person wrote.
Sara Sampaio’s simple bikini video showed how much angles can change the way a body looks
Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images
The video, which was shared on X, showed Sampaio standing in a black bikini as she turned her body in different directions and relaxed her posture.
Instead of presenting a perfectly posed photo, the Portuguese model deliberately showed what her body looked like from every angle.
The clip used a popular TikTok audio explaining that bodies naturally change shape as they move.
“Bodies that look like this, also look like this.”
The narration added that it is completely normal for the body to create bulges and rolls because that is how people can move naturally.
Image credits: sarasampaio/Instagram
Sampaio shared an equally direct message in the caption.
“Be kind to people and yourself and please stop commenting on people’s changing bodies.”
The post garnered thousands praising her for showing a side of modeling that people rarely see.
One fan wrote, “This post made me feel confident in my skin. This is pure realness,” while another added, “I think you are right to show young girls that perfection is also in imperfection.”
The clip also went viral on X, where users praised the reminder that carefully posed social media photos rarely reflect everyday reality.
“A good reminder that social media isn’t real life. Angles, lighting, and editing can change a lot more than people realize,” one commenter wrote.
Another added, “Needed to see this today. Even Victoria’s Secret models don’t look like the photos from every angle. Social media really is just a highlight reel.”
Sampaio’s video sparked thousands of reactions across social media
Many people agreed with Sampaio’s point that posture, lighting and camera angles can dramatically change how someone looks in a photo.
“Of course it is. Everything is about angle and posture,” one person wrote, while another said, “This video also helped me remember to straighten my posture; it’s all about the angle, really.”
Others said the clip reminded them not to compare themselves with carefully planned Instagram photos.
“This is a great reminder that reality is quite different from the feed.”
Image credits: realsarasampaio/TikTok
Some also pointed out that editing plays a major role online.
“We’ve also seen all the terrible Photoshop edits… where waistlines are thinned beyond normal human structure.”
Not everyone completely agreed, however.
One commenter felt that Sampaio’s naturally slim figure still made the comparison easier.
“She’s really cool, but I think it’s easier to feel good with a body that looks standard,” one said, while another wrote, “In her case, it’s not angle… The girl tried really hard to show something, but she couldn’t.”
Sampaio has encouraged body acceptance for years, even while working as a Victoria’s Secret Angel
Image credits: realsarasampaio/TikTok
For Sampaio, this wasn’t the first time she has spoken about body image.
Although she spent years modeling for one of the world’s biggest lingerie brands, she has repeatedly encouraged people to stop chasing impossible standards.
Speaking to Vogue, she offered simple advice for anyone struggling with self-confidence.
“Love yourself.”
Image credits: realsarasampaio/TikTok
She encouraged people to spend less time focusing on the parts of themselves they dislike and instead appreciate the features they already love.
She also believes confidence begins with happiness. “We are always prettier when we are happier.”
Many fans felt her latest post carried even more weight because it came from someone who built her career inside an industry often criticized for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.
“Finally an actual model being brave enough,” one person commented.
Another added, “This is what a real influencer looks like.”
Besides body image, Sampaio always said balance matters more than strict dieting
Although many people assume supermodels survive on strict diets, Sampaio has repeatedly said she prefers balance instead of cutting out her favorite foods.
In interviews with Vogue, she revealed that she enjoys pancakes, pizza, popcorn, chips, and even cookies.
“For me, a snack is supposed to be unhealthy!” she said.
The only major adjustment she makes is before important photo shoots or runway shows.
During those few days, she reduces sugar, salt, and foods that can cause bloating, while making sure she gets enough sleep, drinks plenty of water, and keeps her skin moisturized.
Image credits: sarasampaio/Instagram
She also told Hello! In 2019 that becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel required determination rather than perfection.
“You can never give up.”
To stay fit, she usually works out two or three times each week with a mix of Physique 57, ModelFit, Pilates, running and sessions with a personal trainer.
“I also mix up my workouts, so I don’t get bored. I like to do a mix of running, Pilates, working out with a trainer, etc.”
She also likes exercising with friends because it helps keep workouts enjoyable.
One exercise she regularly recommends is simple. “Planks… they are key!”
The model has also spoken openly about editing photos and her own insecurities
Image credits: sarasampaio/Instagram
Long before posting the viral bikini video, Sampaio admitted she had also felt pressure from social media.
In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that she had previously used Facetune to edit her body in photos because she compared herself with other people online.
“I’ve fallen into making the unfortunate mistake of trying to change my body.”
She later decided to stop editing her figure. Instead, she now limits any changes to small things like removing a blemish.
“I’m not going to change my body anymore,” she said.
She explained that she wanted to set a healthier example for younger followers.
“I do want to be a good example for the young girls who follow me.”
Sampaio has also been open about her own struggles with confidence.
Image credits: Gabriel Hutchinson/WikiPortraits
In an interview with Elle in 2021, she admitted she once disliked her height and worried about not having curves when she was younger.
Over time, however, her perspective changed.
“I really learned to take my body for what it is.”
She added that bodies naturally change over time and that she has learned to appreciate those changes instead of criticizing herself.
She has also spoken publicly about living with trichotillomania, a disorder that causes repetitive hair pulling. After sharing her experience online, she partnered with The TLC Foundation to help educate others and encourage people not to feel ashamed of seeking help.
“Thank you so much for sharing positivity and normality,” wrote one user
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