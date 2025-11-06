10 “All’s Fair” Moments So Bad They’re Unforgettable

Ryan Murphy’s latest Hulu series All’s Fair was supposed to be prestige television with, possibly, a dash of camp. Instead, the show’s premiere episode has critics questioning how so many A-list names could sign on to something this gloriously bad

The supposed legal drama stars Kim Kardashian as a high-powered attorney, together with Hollywood stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash. Audiences, however, can’t stop laughing at scenes that feel more TikTok parody than television. 

All’s Fair’s pilot episode achieved the impossible by getting a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Image credits: Hulu/Disney

All’s Fair follows Allura Grant (Kardashian) and her glamorous partners Liberty Ronson (Watts), Emerald Greene (Nash), and Dina Standish (Glenn Close), who founded an ultra-exclusive law firm that represents wealthy clients in ugly divorces. 

Sarah Paulson, who plays rival attorney Carrington Lane, emerges as the show’s saving grace, according to Vulture, though she could only do so much with the show’s script. 

She channels something between Jodie Foster and a Silicon Valley villain, her deepened voice delivering a decent performance despite the show’s innate shortcomings.

It didn’t help that the pilot’s legal cases were underwhelming. One client divorces her billionaire husband for a t**eesome partner, while another was caught in an emergency that her lawyer had to fly in by private jet. Both cases were resolved without much character development.

By the time Allura’s husband blindsides her with a divorce and an affair with her own receptionist, even devoted Ryan Murphy fans were begging for substance beneath the sparkle. These ingredients formed a show that ended up receiving a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

That’s where the real fun begins, because these are the worst scenes from All’s Fair that the internet can’t stop roasting.

1. “Imagine your job being touching Kim’s botched BBL”

The internet’s collective secondhand embarrassment was highlighted with one Reddit post: “Imagine your job being touching Kim’s botched bbl and then having to make out with her,” the post read. 

That clip, which featured Kardashian’s Allura kissing her onscreen husband, spread fast online, and it was received with much mockery from netizens. “W** is her acting,” the Redditor wrote, highlighting Kim’s uninspired delivery.

2. Kim K’s outfit choice left viewers speechless (and not in a good way)

On X, one user posted what became one of the show’s defining memes: “A** out at the office is crazy,” he wrote. Thing is, he was not exaggerating at all. 

Image credits: Hulu/Disney

The now-viral scene featured Allura sipping some wine with her peers. The scene seemed normal enough, until viewers immediately noticed that a good portion of Allura’s behind was visible on camera, underwear and all. 

Image credits: prollynot11

The scene was shot as if it were invoking the female strength of the cast, but it ended up looking more like a runway malfunction that somehow made it to the final cut.

3. Kim’s imaginary BMW fantasy sequence has viewers hiding behind their screens

Image credits: Hulu/Disney

In this particular scene, Allura daydreams about racing her luxury car through Los Angeles as a song plays in the background. 

Image credits: tayvoodooist

The sequence is unique in the way that it could probably have worked if All’s Fair was better written, or if Kim K was a better actress, but neither was true. 

4. Kim K’s beauty-treatment monologue was all too real

In one scene, Allura launches into a long explanation of her skincare and laser treatments while her peers, the best female lawyers in the industry, listen attentively. 

Image credits: TheDollReality

Some critics joked that the scene looked like an ad for beauty treatments, and honestly, they’re right. The monologue feels so Kim Kardashian that at that point in All’s Fair‘s pilot, it was difficult to tell if that was Allura or just plain Kim K talking.

5. Even Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close couldn’t save All’s Fair’s script

When you’ve got Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close on screen, the bar is sky-high. Unfortunately, this now-infamous conference-room exchange dropped it straight into the floor. 

The scene was painful to watch, as it showed two excellent actresses almost visibly struggling to deliver a good performance with a script as bad as a low-effort ChatGPT prompt. Close and Paulson definitely deserved better. 

6. Allura’s wedding flashback reused Kanye’s proposal song

Of all the bizarre creative choices, this one left viewers speechless. Reports confirmed that the show’s wedding flashback, featuring Allura and her onscreen partner, used the exact song Kanye West played when proposing to Kim Kardashian in real life. 

Image credits: thoughtsofken

For many, the déjà vu was too on the nose, especially considering the controversy that resulted from Kim and Kanye’s real-life split. 

7. When you mix legitimate actresses with Kim K…

When you mix legitimate actresses with Kim K, and give them the world’s worst script, you get this scene, which is supposed to be a serious moment but ended up just being funny. 

Image credits: iNonso06

The scene was shot with Close, Watts, and Nash talking to Kim about a very serious matter. Her almost deadpan face and wooden acting were just absolute internet gold.

8. “See you in court, C**t Burger!”

Sarah Paulson’s character delivers the show’s most memorable one-liners, though “See you in court, C*** Burger!” definitely takes the cake. Her sharp comments kind of worked, in a way, but that’s really 99% Paulson’s acting chops and 1% All’s Fair’s writing. 

When the villain says, “Are you calling me an Ugly Duckling?” and “So what if I give myself home perms? They’re economical. F**k you!” it becomes hard to take her seriously.

9. Kim’s “weekend rant” that felt like influencer-level improv

When Hulu’s official Instagram tried to promote All’s Fair with the caption “Now we really want to know what she did this weekend,” viewers were already laughing, not at the plot, but the performance. 

In the scene, Allura vents about her weekend in a monologue that sounds completely wooden. It was, as it turned out, a preview of what was to come.

Ultimately, All’s Fair ended up being a dumpster fire of a show because of its bad writing. It’s almost strange since the actresses, and yes, this includes Kim K, really did seem like they are trying their best.

Image credits: Hulu/Disney

Unfortunately, the show simply has a script that is so bad you’d come away thinking that Kim Kardashian deserves better as an actress.

Image credits: Hulu/Disney

Netizens shared their thoughts on All’s Fair’s most memorable scenes on social media

Image credits: sharhem

Image credits: onbrandviews

Image credits: ArrieMTB

Image credits: Tyler10803

Image credits: styralexxxx

Image credits: nxtbesthing

Image credits: robtswthrayguns

Image credits: morolianlament

Image credits: AnxietyFriesKim

Image credits: FrozenLemonade9

Image credits: Juandavid63

Image credits: prollynot11

Image credits: anotherpopcult

Image credits: glindasmagic

Image credits: NickFerrazza

Image credits: thoughtsofken

Image credits: RamziEden

Image credits: DestoBandz

Image credits: _LegsForDayz

Image credits: jin_mrs

Image credits: endfaddison

Image credits: xanthie413

Image credits: LvngConsciously

Image credits: sassyncleveland

Image credits: real_keepi

Image credits: _supernov_

