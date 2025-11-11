Death In This Land Is Liberating

My photographies are like screenshots from beautiful but cruel fairy tales. Their narrations are not straight. Images that appear are more like feelings that come during a lecture of an old folk-based story – full of witchcrafts and retributions.

The structure of my works is similar to the structure of a dream where natural tendencies of collecting and organizing impulses and motivations coincide with irrational clashes of objects and feelings.

Maybe we are not to belong to this world.

Death In This Land Is Liberating
