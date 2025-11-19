“Will Always Be A Cheater”: Hugh Jackman’s Ex Breaks Silence After His Alleged “Affair”

Deborra-Lee Furness has broken her silence after ex-husband Hugh Jackman went public with his new love story with Sutton Foster.
After the end of her years-long marriage with the Australian heartthrob, 69-year-old Furness has turned a new page and is now in “chapter three” of her life, she said.
Her comments came just days after Jackman and his Music Man costar were seen passionately kissing in viral photos.
Deborra-Lee Furness shared a rare update for the first time after Hugh Jackman went public with his relationship with Sutton Foster
Now that she is no longer a married woman, Furness said she is focusing on work and herself in a rare interview.
“I’ve had a few offers for films back here so I’m still reading some scripts so if there’s something that’s great,’’ she told Herald Sun.
“I’ve got some projects in New York. I’m in my chapter three,” she added.
The mother-of-two, who shares son Oscar, 24, and daughter Ava, 19, with the X-Men star, said traveling and exploring her creativity are in the cards for her.
“I’m a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I’ll be doing more traveling,” she told the outlet.
Jackman and the Australian actress-producer first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli. At the time, Jackman was just starting out after drama school, while she was already a popular star.
Furness and Jackman tied the knot less than a year after meeting on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli
They fell in love while making the show and tied the knot less than a year later.
They shared the next 27 years as one of Hollywood’s most admired couples before announcing their separation in 2023.
“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a joint statement for People.
“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”
“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” read the note signed by “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”
Last weekend, Furness was captured enjoying herself at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Jackman and Foster have been spotted going on romantic dates in California this month.
Sources claimed that Jackman and Foster were having an “affair” while acting in the Music Man on Broadway
Foster was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin when she and Jackman reportedly struck up a romance on the set of the Broadway musical Music Man. She filed for divorce from Griffin in October last year.
An insider claimed that the two former couples used to go on double dates before Jackman and Furness announced their shock split.
“They had dinners with each other’s spouses and Sutton and her husband Ted were invited over for dinner with Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee,” a source who was part of the musical told the Daily Mail.
The insider recalled how Jackman and Foster would have a “weird” and “long” embrace “every night” of the musical and didn’t mind if fellow cast members were present.
“It was odd. In a way it was uncomfortable,” they said.
“As the entire cast is trying to get to their dressing rooms upstairs, we all had to pass the two of them hugging.”
“They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” they continued.
“I thought she was just a needy actress,” the source added. “That’s the way it appeared to me – the needy actress needed the hug from the big superman.”
Foster herself has addressed the close bond she shared with the Wolverine star during their Broadway days together.
Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan in July 2022, the actress said she had a pre-show ritual with Jackman while the show ran from December 2021 to January 2023.
“We call it carpet chat,” she said. “We hang out in my dressing room before every show and just catch up. Somehow we ended up sitting … maybe because my dressing room’s a mess, we sit on the carpet.”
Foster previously said she and the Australian heartthrob had a pre-show ritual called “carpet chat”
“It’s such a wonderful thing,” she went on to say. “We’ve become really good friends and we just talk and catch up on our day. That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”
A source claimed that their “affair” was common knowledge on Broadway, but people respected their privacy.
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap,” the Foster source told Us Weekly.
“They are really happy now,” a source previously said about Hollywood’s fresh lovebirds
“They are really happy now,” they added about the lovebirds who are now publicly together.
The source also said Jackman’s relationship with Foster was the reason behind his divorce from Furness.
“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” the source told the outlet.
“I feel awful for her. So much respect for her for holding her head up high and getting out there,” a social media user said about Furness
