‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar’s GoFundMe Revelation Draws Shockingly Bleak Response

In a December 2025 interview, The Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar revealed that he uses his fortune to anonymously help people in need on GoFundMe.
The actor, who starred as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on the hit CBS show, shared that having wealth doesn’t “weigh heavy” on him, as it has given him the “ability to give back and change people’s lives.”
However, the reaction online has been bleak, with some ridiculing the actor for sharing the news publicly.
“Charity must be done without another person knowing,” one tweeted, while another added, “Should’ve kept it a secret.”
Kunal Nayyar made his GoFundMe quest public alongside other donations he makes with his wife
Nayyar was one of the highest-paid actors on television, reportedly earning nearly $1 million per episode for The Big Bang Theory during its peak run from 2007 to 2019.
His financial success was underscored by Forbes, which reported that he earned $20 million and $23.5 million from his television work in 2015 and 2018, respectively.
In his interview with British news outlet The i Paper last year, Nayyar opened up about his relationship with money, revealing that he and his wife, former Miss India Neha Kapur, use it to quietly fund college scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Their philanthropic endeavors also “support animal charities” because they love dogs, Nayyar divulged, before adding, “But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” characterizing his action as a “masked vigilante” mission.
Nayyar remarked, “Right now people are not happy because we are all expecting someone else to be kind.”
“We are expecting a president or a politician, some leader, to come and bring us world peace,” he explained, before advising, “But there is no world peace if your neighbour comes to your door wanting some sugar for their tea and you lock it against them and say, ‘Get away.’”
Nayyar’s decision to make his philanthropic interests public has drawn criticism from a section of netizens
“He would’ve gained more rewards in remaining anonymous than sharing it with the world and seeking glory,” one social media user remarked, while another opined, “It’s not a masked vigilante habit if you announce it to the world.”
“Plot twist: he doesn’t and just says he does, lol,” mocked a third.
“Source: trust me bro,” a fourth wrote as they questioned the legitimacy of Nayyar’s claim.
“When you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,” a fifth advised.
“Just keep it to yourself,” another said.
Some also defended Nayyar, with one writing, “Hot take – Doing good things for social media fame is okay too, because as long as people are being helped, nothing else really matters.”
Another added: “I am glad to know that somebody is doing the thing I would absolutely be doing if I had money.”
Nayyar’s net worth in 2026 reportedly stands at $45 million.
Despite being financially stable, Kunal Nayyar says he still works 16-hour days
Nayyar, who was born in London and raised in India from the age of three, has a series of ventures to his name, including Good Karma Productions and the document storage app IQ121.
He also continues to act, with his most recent project being Christmas Karma, and reportedly follows an intense schedule.
“I don’t have a regular nine-to-five job, so it’s different. When I’m shooting, then I’m a slave to whatever my schedule is. Those days can lead to 16-hour days with six-hour turnarounds,” Nayyar told Fortune.
When facing such grueling days, Nayyar says he repeats one word to himself: “Surrender.”
The practice is more than simply having a mindful moment, according to Nayyar. It’s his way of defying his inner critic.
“Our minds work in such a way that, on a difficult day, they keep going to the worst-case scenario.”
And even in the worst case, one always comes out on the other side, Nayyar believes. “In those moments, you have to really just look at your mind and say, ‘Stop.’”
Nayyar admitted he especially uses the mantra when waiting to hear back after an audition.
“It’s in complete anonymity except for the fact there’s a story about it,” a netizen remarked
