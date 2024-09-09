The Longest Yard Cast: Then and Now

The Longest Yard, a 2005 comedy film directed by Peter Segal, is a lively remake of the 1974 classic of the same name. In this updated version, Adam Sandler stars as Paul Crewe, a former NFL quarterback who finds himself in prison and is coerced into forming a football team made up of inmates to take on the guards in a high-stakes game. While the original film had its share of humor, this remake is infused with a more lighthearted and irreverent tone, thanks in large part to Sandler’s signature comedic style and the supporting cast of comedic heavyweights.
The film combines slapstick humor and witty banter, transforming the gritty backdrop of prison life into a comedic arena where friendship, redemption, and plenty of laughs prevail, making it a fresh, entertaining take on the original story. With Adam Sandler still going strong in 2024, The Longest Yard is still just as relevant nearly two decades later. So, let’s catch up with the stars of the movie and see where they are now.
Adam Sandler as Paul Crewe
Adam Sandler leads the cast of The Longest Yard as Paul Crewe, a former professional football player whose fall from grace lands him in a low-security prison. At the peak of Sandler’s popularity, following a series of successful comedies like Happy Gilmore, Little Nicky, and Big Daddy, his portrayal of Crewe infuses the character with a blend of youthful exuberance and a touch of vulnerability. Crewe, who initially struggles to adapt to life behind bars, is soon coerced into organizing a football game against the guards, a situation that ignites his competitive spirit and sense of camaraderie among the inmates. Sandler’s signature humor, paired with moments of genuine heart, adds depth to the narrative, highlighting themes of redemption, teamwork, and the power of sports to bridge divides.
In the years following The Longest Yard, Sandler has ventured into drama with movies like Uncut Gems and Hustle. However, he still stays true to his comedic roots as well. He is next set to bring back one of his biggest ever characters to the big screen with Happy Gilmore 2.
Chris Rock as Caretaker
Chris Rock served as the perfect comedic sidekick to Adam Sandler in The Longest Yard. As the movie was a more reserved rendition in wackiness for Sandler, Rock filled in the blanks, making for a memorable comedic duo. Rock starred as Caretaker, the go-go guy in the prison who can get his hands on almost anything. When Crewe forms a tight bond with him upon arrival, Caretaker becomes instrumental in helping put the team of unlikely athletes together. The Longest Yard served as the first time Rock and Sandler worked together, setting the stage for future collaborations in films like Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, The Week Of, and Sandy Wexler. More recently, Rock has been focusing on stand-up comedy, the medium that found him his initial fame. However, he is next set to star in the drama movie, I Am Maurice.
Burt Reynolds as Coach Nate Scarborough
Burt Reynolds led the cast of the original 1974 movie The Longest Yard. In the 2005 remake, he starred as Coach Nate Scarborough, a tough, old-school coach who has been blending into the prison without detection. However, he emerges from the shadows when he hears of the inmates against guards matchup. To that, he offers a helping hand to get the inmates into tiptop shape in order to throw some punishment on the harsh guards.
Oscar-nominee Burt Reynolds was an iconic figure in Hollywood, known for his roles in movies like Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, and Boogie Nights. He passed away on September 6, 2018. After his sad passing, his final posthumous role came in the 2021 movie, Defining Moments. He was also initially cast in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as George Spahn. However, he passed away before filming and Bruce Dern was cast in his role.
James Cromwell as Warden Hazen
James Cromwell, one of Hollywood’s most revered character actors, has captivated audiences with his versatile performances across a vast array of films, including L.A. Confidential, The Green Mile, and Star Trek: First Contact. With a commanding presence and a distinct ability to embody complex characters, Cromwell particularly shines in villainous roles, effortlessly portraying the darker shades of humanity. In The Longest Yard, he takes on the role of Warden Hazen, a calculated and ruthless prison warden whose oppressive tactics create significant obstacles for Adam Sandler’s Paul Crewe. Cromwell’s portrayal of Hazen is marked by a chilling charisma; his meticulous and manipulative nature heightens the tension within the film, making him a formidable antagonist. In 2024, Cromwell starred as another morally ambiguous character in Netflix’s acclaimed thriller, Rebel Ridge.
William Fichtner as Captain Knauer
William Fichtner is another talented character actor recognized for his ability to portray sneaky and morally ambiguous villains, and his role in The Longest Yard as the ruthless Captain Knauer is no exception. Fichtner expertly captures the essence of the antagonistic prison guard, whose instant animosity toward Paul Crewe unfolds with an unsettling blend of malice and cunning. Fichtner’s portrayal of Knauer brings a palpable sense of intimidation to the character, as he frequently employs manipulative tactics and personal vendettas that escalate the film’s tension. Fichtner is known for his roles in movies like Armageddon, Crash, and Black Hawk Down. He is next set to share the screen with John Travolta in the comedy musical, That’s Amore!
Joey Diaz as Big Tony
Joey Diaz is most renowned as a comedian and frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. However, he has tried his hand at acting on numerous occasions. Out of his acting roles, his part as Big Tony is easily his most iconic. As Big Tony, Diaz brought a sense of slapstick to the movie as an out-of-shape prisoner who is determined to make the cut for the team so he can lay a beatdown on the guards he despises. When speaking about the filming process of The Longest Yard on The Joe Rogan Experience, Diaz claimed he was fearful as the filming location was believed to be haunted.
Terry Crews as Cheeseburger Eddy
Terry Crews brings a delightful and wacky energy to The Longest Yard with his portrayal of Cheeseburger Eddy, a character known for his insatiable appetite and humorous antics, including his miraculous ability to procure McDonald’s burgers from seemingly nowhere. Crews’s background as a former NFL linebacker and defensive end adds a unique layer of authenticity to his role, as he leans into his athleticism and football knowledge, particularly when his character steps up as a tight end for the prison’s football team. Crews is famous for his roles in movies like White Chicks, Training Day, and The Expendables franchise. He also re-teamed with Chris Rock for the hit TV series Everybody Hates Chris, playing Rock’s father Julius. In 2024, he will reprise this role in Everybody Still Hates Chris. Want to catch up with the stars of another iconic movie? Here’s where the cast of Pulp Fiction are now.
Follow Us