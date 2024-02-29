5 Longest-Running Scripted TV Shows on NBC Still Airing

Some of the longest-running scripted shows have not only premiered on NBC but have also been American television’s most successful TV shows. Founded on June 19, 1926, NBC is America’s oldest traditional commercial broadcast television network. It is still regarded as one of America’s “Big Three” networks, comprising CBS and ABC.
Besides Fox’s animated sitcom The Simpsons, which premiered on December 17, 1989, NBC has the longest-running TV drama series with over 500 episodes. In over its nine-decade existence, the NBC has broadcasted popular, award-winning TV shows, including The Cosby Show (1984-1992), Seinfeld (1989-1998), Frasier (1993-2004), ER (1994-2009), Friends (1994-2004), Will & Grace (1998-2020), Scrubs (2001-2010), The Office (2005-2013), and 30 Rock (2006–2013). Here are the top 5 longest-running TV shows on NBC that are still on air.
Chicago Med – 9 Seasons
NBC’s Chicago Med is the second spin-off series in the Chicago franchise. The medical drama is centered around the emergency department (ED) doctors and nurses of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Chicago Med examines the professional and personal lives of its characters as they battle daily to save lives. Chicago Med premiered on NBC on November 17, 2015. Since then, it has aired complete 8 seasons, with its ninth season premiering on January 17, 2024.
Some of its longest-serving cast members include Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. William “Will” Halstead), whose character resigns from Chicago Medical Center at the end of season 8, and Brian Tee (LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi), whose character also exited Chicago Med in season 8 after his marriage to start a mobile clinic. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), and Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood) have remained part of the main cast from seasons 1 to 9. Chicago Med continues to enjoy high ratings from critics and audiences.
Chicago P.D. – 11 Seasons
The police procedural action series Chicago P.D. was the first spin-off TV show in the Chicago franchise. With its season 11 premiering on January 17, 2024, Chicago P.D. joins the list of longest-running NBC TV shows. With Chicago P.D. premiering on January 8, 2014, on NBC, 2024 marks the show’s tenth anniversary. Also set in Chicago, Chicago P.D. centers around the Intelligence Unit and uniformed patrol officers of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department.
Although actor Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead) left in season 10, Jason Beghe (Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), and LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater) have remained on the show from seasons 1 to 11. Actress Amy Morton (Sergeant Trudy Platt), who joined the show as a recurring cast, was upgraded to the main cast in season 2 and has appeared in that capacity in all 11 seasons of Chicago P.D. Like its sister series, Chicago P.D. has always seen increased viewership and ratings since it premiered in 2014.
Chicago Fire – 12 Season
Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt for NBC, Chicago Fire was the first released series in the Chicago franchise. Like its spin-off series, NBC renewed a new season in April 2023 and premiered season 12 on January 17, 2024. Chicago Fire is set in the fictional Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department. With its focus on the city’s fire department, Chicago Fire follows the professional and personal lives of the station’s firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel. Including some of the aired episodes of season 12, NBC has aired over 240 episodes of Chicago Fire, making it one of the longest-running NBC TV shows.
Actor Jesse Spencer (Lieutenant Matthew Casey) began the series as one of Chicago Fire’s main cast. However, the character has only made guest appearances since season 11 after moving from Chicago to Oregon at the end of season 10. Taylor Kinney (Lieutenant Kelly Severide), David Eigenberg (Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann), and Eamonn Walker (Battalion Chief Wallace Boden) have remained part of Chicago Fire‘s main cast since season 1. Christian Stolte (Senior Firefighter Randall “Mouch” McHolland) and Joe Minoso (Firefighter Joe Cruz) were upgraded from recurring characters to main characters at the start of season 2 and have appeared in all 12 seasons. Joining Chicago Fire in season 3, Kara Killmer (Paramedic Sylvie Brett) is the seventh longest-serving cast member on the show.
Law & Order – 23 Seasons
Interestingly, the two longest-running NBC TV shows are currently American television’s longest-running live-action scripted dramas. As the longest-running police procedural and legal drama, Law & Order has attracted millions of audiences to NBC for over two decades. As the original series in the franchise, Law & Order premiered on September 13, 1990. However, after airing the season 20 finale on May 24, 2010, NBC canceled Law & Order. The show was revived on NBC after an 11-year hiatus and premiered on February 24, 2022.
Law & Order season 23 was renewed in April 2023 and premiered on January 18, 2024. Law & Order is set in New York City and follows the investigation and arrest by homicide detectives of the New York City Police Department. Each episode, often loosely based on real-life cases, would also revolve around the prosecution of the suspect by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. So far, over 490 episodes of Law & Order have been aired on NBC.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – 25 Seasons
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is unarguably the most popular police procedural crime drama on American television. It continued to attract high ratings even when its parent series was canceled. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiered on September 20, 1999, to become the first spin-off series in the Law & Order franchise. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25 premiered on January 18, 2024.
Actress Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) has been the longest-serving cast member of Special Victims Unit, having appeared in all 25 seasons as a regular cast. Audiences watched the character increase in rank from Jr. Detective (seasons 1 to 12) to Captain (from season 21). Hargitay is only seconded by rapper and actor Ice-T (Fin Tutuola), who joined the show in season 2 and has appeared in all Law & Order: Special Victims Unit seasons since 2000. If you are a fan of these longest-running NBC TV shows, check out the 8 longest-running TV shows ever.
