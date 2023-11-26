3 Hints in Chicago Med That Predict Maggie’s Exit

Welcome to a close examination of the corridors of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, where the heartbeat of Chicago Med echoes through the lives of its characters. Among them, Maggie Lockwood has been a beacon of strength and compassion. Yet, whispers within the show’s narrative have begun to suggest that we might have to prepare for her departure. Let’s explore the subtle hints that Chicago Med has been dropping about Maggie’s potential exit.
Maggie’s Isolated Storylines in Season 7
Throughout Season 7, we’ve seen Maggie grappling with challenges that seem to set her apart from her colleagues.
Maggie faces several challenges in the eighth season of the show, starting with the lack of medications and other resources in the hospital. This isolation is not just professional but personal too, as Grant Young becomes an integral part of Vanessa’s life, which makes him a constant presence in her life as well. It’s these storylines that feel more isolated, hinting at a narrative setup for her departure. Could this be an intentional move by the writers to prepare us for a future where Maggie is no longer part of our weekly medical drama fix?
Developments in Maggie’s Personal Life
Maggie’s personal life has always been rich soil for story arcs, but recent developments seem particularly poignant. With Vanessa deciding to leave for a medical clinic in the Philippines and relationship tensions with Ben Campbell, it appears that Maggie’s world is shifting.
It brings me a lot of reprieve to think about something other than, ‘When is my next chemo shift?’ and ‘How am I going to hug my children?’ These words reflect a reality that could easily translate into Maggie’s storyline on Chicago Med, suggesting that her character might be exploring new horizons beyond the hospital walls.
Cast Contracts and Off-Screen Rumors
The speculation around Maggie’s exit isn’t confined to on-screen developments; off-screen factors play a role too. While Marlyne Barrett has been open about her cancer fight, it’s crucial to note that
Barrett’s cancer fight has had no impact on her involvement in the NBC drama’s current eighth season. Moreover, Barrett has signed a multi-year deal with NBC and the ‘Chicago Med’ showrunners, which seems to counter any immediate rumors of her leaving. Yet, it’s important to remain vigilant as contracts can change and rumors can sometimes precede actual events.
In conclusion, while there are narrative and personal life developments that could suggest Maggie’s exit from Chicago Med, it’s important to remember that television is as unpredictable as life itself. Whether these hints will culminate in her departure or simply lead to another chapter in her story remains to be seen. What we do know is that Maggie Lockwood’s journey has been one of resilience and heart – qualities that will continue to define her legacy on the show.
