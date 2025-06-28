Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Project in Development

Following the box office success of the live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch, Disney is moving ahead with another live-action sequel, Lilo and Stitch 2. The project is said to be still in development, and no cast members have been confirmed at this time.
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Disney Studios announced the sequel through their Instagram page. The post featured a video of Stitch driving on the Disney Burbank lot in his little pink car, causing commotion and drawing attention to himself. In the clip, he speeds around a block that is marked “Stage 2,” screeching against the tarred road to reveal tire tracks that spell out Lilo and Stitch 2. Disney has made no announcements about whether cast members will reprise their roles or not, nor if director Dean Fleisher Camp will direct the sequel.
The original Lilo and Stitch told the story of how a chaotic alien crashes into Earth, Hawaii specifically, and builds an unlikely bond with a young girl named Lilo. Maia Kealoha delivered the character of Lilo in such an outstanding performance, that director Camp described her performance as, “crafted by a young professional who’s now just an incredibly talented actress,” as per Entertainment Weekly. Original voice actors from the animated film found roles in the live-action remake. Tia Carrere, who previously voiced Nani, played Mrs. Kekoa, the social worker assigned to Lilo’s case; Amy Hill, who voiced fruit vendor Mrs. Hasagawa, played Lilo and Nani’s next-door neighbor; Jason Scott Lee, the original David (Nani’s surfer boyfriend), played the Luau manager who fires Nani; and Chris Sanders reprised his voice role of Stitch.
Global Box Office: ‘Lilo And Stitch’ Hits $914 Million
The first live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated film has grossed $914 million globally — just $86 million short of the $1 billion milestone. The film which opened with $183 million in the U.S, surpassed Top Gun: Maverick as the biggest Memorial Day weekend debut in history.
Released in the United States on May 23, 2025, Lilo and Stitch was the highest-grossing film for three consecutive weekends in North America. The $100 million budget film has earned $390,109,262 domestically, $524,287,687 internationally, and $914,396,949 globally per Box Office Mojo. It was also reported to have earned an A Cinemascore from opening day audiences outperforming Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Lilo and Stitch tells a heartfelt story about family, belonging, and unconditional love through the bond between Lilo and Stitch. It explores the concept of “ohana” the Hawaiian word describing “family.” Fans of the show have expressed excitement through Disney’s Instagram comment section in anticipation of the upcoming sequel.
Lilo and Stitch is available to stream on Disney+.
|Lilo & Stitch (Live-Action)
|Cast
|Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders (voice of Stitch), Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance
|Release Date
|May 10, 2024
|Stream On
|Disney+
|Directed By
|Dean Fleischer Camp
|Produced By
|Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich
|Based On
|2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois
|Plot Summary
|A young Hawaiian girl befriends an alien creature, forming an unlikely family and facing off against galactic threats
|Musical Elements
|Features original score and classic Elvis Presley tracks from the 2002 animated film
|Current Status
|Released on May 10, 2024; available for streaming on Disney+
