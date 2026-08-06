82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

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LinkedIn is a curious space. Part professional tool, part social network, it’s designed for the business community, sure, but what people use it for depends on who you ask. Some use it purely for job hunting, some to receive and share news about their industry—and others, let’s be honest, to creep on that former colleague who never pulled their weight but somehow just got promoted again.

Somewhere in this strange mix, the platform has earned a reputation as something of a cringefest, and it’s not hard to see why. Scroll for a minute and you’ll inevitably come across the humblebrags, the mundane epiphanies repackaged as “leadership lessons,” and “Let’s connect!” sign-offs on posts that read like they were written by people who’ve never heard of work-life balance.

It’s all part of the “grindset” that groups like LinkedIn Memes For Go Getter Teens take to task, showing just how unhinged it’s all become. Check out a few of their funniest posts, no connection request required.

#1

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Dizm Robbins

You might be surprised to learn that LinkedIn is older than Facebook (and even MySpace). It launched in 2003, and back then, the platform was pretty straightforward. Designed specifically for professional networking, it was a place where people could look for jobs, showcase their résumés, and connect with potential employers.

Now, for some people, even this early version of the site would’ve been enough to make them cringe. I’m talking about the type who dread even the thought of drafting a cover letter or letter of motivation. The self-promotion of it all is simply too much for them to bear.

But if these folks thought that version of LinkedIn was uncomfortable, today’s platform—where, according to Nuala Walsh, author of Tune In: How to make smarter decisions in a noisy world, “showing off to fit in can feel compulsory”—would probably send them running.

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

#2

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#3

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Toth

That’s because over the years, LinkedIn gradually evolved beyond its original purpose. And like its more “social” media counterparts, it became a place to share updates, build a following, and cultivate a personal brand. The difference with LinkedIn, however, is that unlike on Instagram or TikTok, every story, opinion, or milestone is being shared with colleagues, recruiters, managers, clients, and potential employers in mind.

And so it follows that the version of yourself you’re presenting isn’t your everyday self—it’s your professional self. As Sadhbh O’Sullivan explains, “LinkedIn You is the work version of yourself: polite, organized, a clear communicator, only makes jokes when appropriate, and can stare confidently down the barrel of a camera in a formal headshot. Instagram You, to a certain extent, can be hungover. BeReal You absolutely can. LinkedIn You most definitely cannot.”

#4

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#5

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

And although it’s hardly a new concept that one should conduct oneself differently in professional and personal spaces, “This in itself,” O’Sullivan explains, “can make LinkedIn feel uncomfortable.”

One way that discomfort turns to cringe, however, is when the balance between authentic professionalism and personal branding starts to tip too far in one direction. You know the posts: the grocery run that becomes a leadership lesson, the minor Slack exchange that becomes a career-defining epiphany, the promotion rebranded as a story about resilience. And perhaps most infamously, the layoff post that somehow becomes all about the person who authorized the laying off.

#6

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Rye Zoid

#7

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#8

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

Before long, it’s not just professionalism that’s being performed—it’s productivity itself. Long hours become badges of honor, burnout is reframed as dedication, and constant self-improvement is treated as the hallmark of success. Because once visibility and engagement become currency, simply doing your actual job isn’t enough. You also have to show others how ambitious, resilient, and endlessly productive you are.

#9

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lisa Chau

#10

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Erik Knepfler

#11

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Beau Thunder Ferland

It’s exactly this “grindset” culture that online groups like LinkedIn Memes For Go Getter Teens exist to parody. From hustle culture and corporate buzzwords to bizarre motivational anecdotes and just general workplace absurdities, the page is full of posts that are equal parts unhinged and relatable.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones, and we suspect even the most ambitious rise-and-grinders among us will find something to laugh at—even if it’s at their own expense.

#12

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#13

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Tommy Chandy

#14

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#15

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Vik Rm

#16

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#17

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Raki Delboy Delić

#18

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#19

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Eneng Rodiyah

#20

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#21

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#22

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Chriss Anderson

#23

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#24

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lee Harstad

#25

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Amity Albright

#26

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#27

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Syakir Jasnee

#28

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Jerry Joel

#29

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#30

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Sean McNulty

#31

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Yu-Hsing Chen

#32

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: William Redwood

#33

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#34

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lily Jessica

#35

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#36

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Eneng Rodiyah

#37

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Rye Zoid

#38

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lucy Muthoni

#39

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Mav Tecera

#40

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Cosmo Mielke

#41

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Joe Saunders

#42

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#43

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nathaniel Katz

#44

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#45

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Andrew Bromage

#46

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Li Wei

#47

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#48

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Beau Thunder Ferland

#49

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Ian Baker

#50

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#51

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Yeasin Ryan

#52

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lily Jessica

#53

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Beau Thunder Ferland

#54

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Ratih Sundari

#55

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Logan Brown

#56

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#57

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky Dale

#58

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: UnforgettableKangaroo3392

#59

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#60

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Comfort Agunbiade

#61

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#62

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shaquille Francis

#63

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Raki Delboy Delić

#64

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lucy Muthoni

#65

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Ahmad Ismail

#66

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Dizm Robbins

#67

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Omar Ma

#68

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Vik Rm

#69

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Colin Bennett

#70

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Rye Zoid

#71

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Mark Gibson

#72

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Vik Rm

#73

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Erin Walock

#74

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Li Wei

#75

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lucy Muthoni﻿

#76

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Lucy Muthoni﻿

#77

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Billy Bob Hirner

#78

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Edward Conley

#79

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Casey Chesshir

#80

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Vik Rm

#81

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Isabella Bonnie

#82

82 LinkedIn Memes For Anyone Who’s Forgotten What Work-Life Balance Feels Like (New Pics)

Image source: Syed R. Saqlain Pasha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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