90 Flower Tattoo Ideas That Radiate Elegance And Beauty

What unites Georgia O’Keeffe, Claude Monet, and Vincent Van Gogh, the authors behind some of the most famous paintings, is their fondness for depicting flowers. Flowers possess timeless beauty; thus, their appeal, whether displayed on canvas, paper, or skin, is unlikely to ever cease. Hence, it should come as no surprise that in 2022, flower tattoos ranked fourth as the most popular tattoo style in the US.

Floral tattoos can represent a whole range of emotions and feelings, are rich in symbolism, and allow plenty of space for creativity. Thus, it makes sense that flower tattoo designs were among the most searched on Pinterest. And although many tattoo artists would probably agree that every other booking they have involves a flower tattoo, floral tattoo designs allow plenty of space for creative freedom since the artist can utilize different color palettes and experiment with different tattoo styles — fine line, watercolor, neo-traditional, realism, blackwork — you name it, floral tattoos look great in all of them. Yet, most importantly, there are so many flowers to choose from that it’s relatively easy to come up with an original tattoo idea.

Whether you are considering getting your birth month flower tattoo or any other tattoo featuring buds and blooms, researching floral tattoo ideas must come first. And to help with the latter, we’ve compiled a bouquet of flower tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to start drafting your own tattoo design! Liked any of the tattoo ideas below? Make sure to give those an upvote!

#1 Watercolour Flowers By Olivia At The Hollows, Brighton UK

Image source: _unoriginal

#2 Sunflowers Tattoo

Image source: modoink_calvin

#3 Pretty Stuff

Image source: tattoos_by_littleone

#4 Matching Eyeball Flowers For My First Ever Tattoos

Image source: cuddlesaur

#5 Bird And Flowers Done At Manulibera Tattoo (Milan, Italy) By Emanuele Sircana

Image source: heavyh0rse

#6 Flower Tattoo

Image source: arunasmaraska

#7 Bloomedheart

Image source: kez_ink

#8 Small Flower Tattoo

Image source: clemence_tattoo

#9 Some Flowers And Butterfly By Luis “Pops”

Image source: mostwantedink

#10 Flowers Under The Moon

Image source: heizy_tattoo

#11 Poppies

Image source: violka.ink

#12 Five Small Flowers

Image source: zari_tattoo_

#13 UV Ink In Action

Image source: yenhua.ink

#14 Flower Tattoo

Image source: jaykushtattoos

#15 The Butterfly And Below Were Done In December, And The Flowers Were Done Today. All By Anthony Van Stratten At Eye Candy Tattoo In Omaha, Ne

Image source: marfcart

#16 A Flower To Another Flower

Image source: s.0.m.0.s

#17 Pretty Flowers

Image source: fineline_art1995

#18 Cornflowers On Me, By Maria Kubit At Bodyfikacje Studio, Toruń, Poland

Image source: fajnamarta

#19 A Bossy Smoking Sunflower

Image source: malubiana

#20 A Beautiful And Meaningful Tattoo

Image source: yorditattoo

#21 For Maya

Image source: marketa.handpoke

#22 More Delicate Than Usual, But It Also Happens

Image source: afekt.tattoo

#23 Cool Coverup For Sam

Image source: danni_magpie

#24 Wild Flowers, Buddleias And Orchids!!

Image source: lyloutattoo

#25 First Tattoo! Birth Flowers Of My Sisters. By Smick At Hidden Moon Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia

Image source: HuntressWizard

#26 Space Coffin/Flowers Done By Shane Olds At Rise Above In Orlando, Fl

Image source: imgur.com

#27 Flower Tattoo

Image source: skinartmag

#28 One Of My Favorites

Image source: dalex_tattoo

#29 Floral With Frosting For Mi

Image source: azumarte

#30 Glacier Lilies For My Old Bandmate

Image source: oliviamonetart

#31 Fox Tarot Card

Image source: pocahinktas

#32 For Elleni

Image source: sondy.tat

#33 Custom Floral Request

Image source: humblebeetattoo

#34 Mirabelle Flower

Image source: imgur.com

#35 Rose

Image source: maditattooer

#36 Custom Tattoo For Nonni. We Incorporated The Grevillea, Wax Flower And Gum Branch Together

Image source: lu.cy.ttt

#37 A First Handpoke Tattoo For Camille

Image source: serialxgraphic

#38 Poppy

Image source: vlinki_

#39 Just A Fine Line Skateboard For Your Sunday Evening!

Image source: _jose_g_p_

#40 Flower Tattoo

Image source: isaacciart

#41 Female Dragon

Image source: rafa_booxpeek

#42 A Morning Glory

Image source: joelle.cote

#43 Small Flower Tattoo

Image source: hna.tattoos

#44 Water Lily

Image source: inks_awakening

#45 How To Make Your Dermal Piercing Sparkling

Image source: miss__jsl

#46 Dainty Matching Flowers

Image source: aimo.tattoo

#47 Had Heaps Fun Doing This One, Keep The Vases Coming

Image source: retrosmitsink

#48 My Newest Artwork

Image source: stencilmeperfect

#49 My First Tattoo! Australian Native Flowers By Libby, The Illustrated Man In Sydney, Australia

Image source: RatQueen18

#50 Estradiol And Beautiful Flowers Done By David Boggins

Image source: aschwab9009

#51 Coffee And Flowers By Nancy Miller At Main Street Tattoo In Jacksonville, Ar By Chelseab1987 In Tattoos

Image source: imgur.com

#52 For The Book Lovers

Image source: kylajaetattoos

#53 Custom Blue Daisy Bush

Image source: figsandfossils

#54 Slange

Image source: arcticinktattoo

#55 Snake And Flowers

Image source: infamous.lyana

#56 Flower Tattoo

Image source: blackmillerdesign

#57 Ladybug And Flowers

Image source: demalaguns

#58 Lotus On Black Lace

Image source: mplisektattoo

#59 Flower Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbygordon

#60 Globe Mallow For Nguyet From Awhile Back

Image source: momonatori

#61 Orchids And Eucalyptus

Image source: artscab

#62 Peonies

Image source: amourtattoo

#63 I Absolutely Love Doing Floral! I Can’t Wait To Add More On This In The Near Future

Image source: kylearcherza

#64 Floral Skull

Image source: dirtydeedsmobilestudio

#65 Chrysanthemum On A Knee

Image source: kk9_astrotattoo

#66 No Rain, No Flowers. Peony Piece Done By Fin At Mister Finsters In Falls Church, VA

Image source: ShorelyUcantbeSirius

#67 I Just Asked For Something Pretty With Flowers And He Freehanded This. Done By Wyatt At Sparrows Nest Tattoo In Phoenix, AZ

Image source: Scrublife99

#68 Fineline Flower Tattoo By Oleksandra From Ukraine, Guest Artist In Nuremberg

Image source: nathalie_myrs

#69 Done By Jody

Image source: thekingschairtattooing

#70 Put Together This Cool Little Floral Design For Maggie

Image source: ash.perez.art

#71 Nativity Flower And Cross

Image source: seoin.tt

#72 The Spring Season Started And I Tattooed Many Little Flowers This Month

Image source: neko_katz

#73 I Absolutely Loved Doing This Tattoo For Amy

 I am always so grateful when people trust me with their first tattoo, and double love it when I get creative freedom to translate my illustrations into handpoke tattoos.

Image source: charlotte_pokes

#74 Flowers For Zoe

Image source: goodboytats

#75 Love Doing This Style, Keen To Do More

Image source: gardnertattoos

#76 Some Family Floral For At Jessskiffington

Image source: ashli.w.tattoos

#77 A Wee Spring Bouquet For A Wee Spring Bday

Image source: verylame

#78 Flower Tattoo

Image source: hna.tattoos

#79 Flower Tattoo

Image source: theblackbooktattoostudio

#80 Anemone Flower

Image source: mim_tattoo7

#81 Flowers From My Yard

Image source: agrzch

#82 Had Lots Of Fun Doing This Flower From My Flash Sheet Today

Image source: katie_winkle_tattoos

#83 Finesse

Image source: l_insolent_tattoo

#84 Flower Tattoo

Image source: solam_tattoo

#85 I Absolutely Cherish Your Monthly Stop Ins To Add To Your Beautiful Collection

Image source: mandy.lee.tattoos

#86 Some Pretty Painful Flowers By Mark Walker

Image source: porksnorkel69

#87 Rose And Butterfly By Sivikgaizo

Image source: ravensquilltattoo

#88 Flower Tattoo

Image source: inkrabbittattoo

#89 Fun Little Foot Tattoo A Great Client Let Me Do. Skull And Flower

Image source: kylesbodyart, kylesbodyart

#90 Minimalistic Flower With Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: tattooing_architect

