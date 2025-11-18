Man Is So Ashamed Of Parents’ Vote In Elections That He Doesn’t Want Them At His Swearing-In

Election season always comes with its selection of drama, but certain years are just worse than others. So it seems like every few years, people have to again ask themselves, is how someone votes enough to cut them off?
A man asked if he was overreacting when he wanted to uninvite his parents from his swearing-in ceremony after they voted for Trump. As a bi-man, he felt that this was too much for him to accept. We reached out to the man who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
Accepting someone despite their politics can feel like it’s being harder and harder to do
So one man turned to the internet for advice after he considered not inviting his parents over who they voted for
He later gave some clarifications
Election season is often a tough time at the family dinner table
There are families or perhaps groups of friends that have strict rules to not discuss topics like money, politics and religion at the dinner table. However, it’s important to note that this doesn’t mean one should always be “blind” to someone’s politics in the name of “keeping the peace.” There is nothing wrong with some boundaries.
However, what these boundaries look like and how they are enforced is a question that is a lot harder to answer. After all, no matter what some pundits try to tell you, the reasons people vote are often a bit more complicated than some make it seem. So this muddles the waters, as “why” someone voted a certain way can be just as important of a question as “how” they voted.
This could perhaps be a sort of learning moment, if he wanted to. Sitting his parents down to talk about himself and why this was an important election for him. However, it’s also important to recognize that not everyone wants to go through all of that. When and how someone comes out should be up to them, not an event that is forced by an election.
If this man decides that he is going to have to explain himself, there are a number of ways one can make that conversation easier. American scientist David Bohm suggested treating dialogue as a way to learn more about the other person, not to convince. It’s worth noting that this could mean learning things that ultimately might make you question if it’s worth maintaining this relationship.
There is an argument to cut ties
This is why there are arguments to be made for cutting or at least limiting contact. Being able to live with yourself is just as important, if not more important than being able to live with someone else. “Forgiving” someone for anything is a pretty normal part of abusive relationships, so healthy boundaries are important. Why should voting be any different?
This man isn’t wrong to want to exclude his parents. Right now, he, like many Americans, feels raw about the election, particularly as a person who might be influenced by it more than others. He questions if he’ll regret it, but it’s worth mentioning that there will be more opportunities to spend time together in the future, if how he feels changes.
This is also a good way to demonstrate, unequivocally, why it’s important to actually think a little before filling out a ballot. Your choices will affect others and you should be aware of that. In other words, actions will always have consequences. Ultimately, there is not a blanket answer to this question, but more often than not, it’s people asking “should I exclude someone for voting a certain way?” and not “how will my vote affect the people I love?”
