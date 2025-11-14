Cat Destroys A 2,432-Piece Doraemon Figure That Took Its Owner 7 Days To Make, Doesn’t Seem To Regret It

Anyone who owns a cat knows that when they want attention, they’ll find one of a hundred different ways to get it. And boy, do they get jealous if they think you’re giving their rightfully-deserved attention to something else. Like a huge project.
One mischievous cat found a powerful way to get its owner’s attention: it wrecked a large, 2,432-piece figure of Doraemon. Well, the man from Thailand who works at a toy store spent a whole week building the figure for a client, so all of that hard work suddenly went out the window.
When the man posted photos of the catto and the shattered remains of Doraemon on Facebook, the story went viral. Scroll down to see just how naughty some pets can be!
A toy store worker built a Doraemon figure for a client…
…but his cat wrecked it!
The toy store worker’s photos on Facebook got over 63,000 likes, were reshared 72,000 times, and got more than 23,000 comments. Imagine if every cat who’s ever broken something it shouldn’t have got this kind of attention—the internet would be practically run by cats! Oh, wait, it already is.
The client wanted the Doraemon figure before the New Year, and we don’t know if the toy store worker managed to finish rebuilding the sculpture before the deadline. But we certainly hope he did!
For those of you who might not know, Doraemon is an incredibly popular character from the titular Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Fujiko Fuijo—the pen name of the talented Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko.
Doraemon is a cat robot from the 22nd century and was sent to help out Nobita Nobi, a young boy who had poor grades and constantly gets bullied by his classmates. Doraemon has a four-dimensional pouch in which he stores unexpected gadgets that improve the boy’s life.
The manga was published way back in 1969, and there are 45 volumes available. So if you’re in need of something new to read in 2020, give the manga a go. Since 1979, it’s an annual tradition in the Land of the Rising Sun to release a new Doraemon movie every March. However, Doraemon enjoys great success outside of Japan as well.
People laughed at the unfortunate event
While some were concerned for the kitties safety:
For the record, you should never lift your cat with just one hand, it can hurt their fragile spines
