Hey Pandas, Share Some Halloween Tips And Tricks (Closed)

Share your Halloween tips and tricks.
#1
#1 get candy from store
#2 turn porch light off
#3 watch all the kids walk by on your security cam
#4 eat candy
#2
If you can buy one fake skull, (Or a real on, I don’t know your hobbies), then you can use a heat gun to shape plastic milk cartons over it and get many fake skulls for cheap.
#3
If you’re the one giving out candies, be careful.
Safer to have someone with you to help give out treats.
An angry ‘parent’ kicked in our front door a few yrs. ago, police had to be called. He was angry we’d given all our candy out. He was holding an infant, but began tearing up our decorations on our porch, yelling obscenities.
He was hauled off, we saw a woman rescue the baby from him.
Just be careful everyone, on both sides of the door.
#4
Go out dressed as the Hunchback of Notre Dame. Use a backpack as part of the hunch, and periodically empty your candy bag into it. It will be easier to carry candy, and people are inclined to give more candy if it looks like you haven’t collected much. People look at a rather lofty candy bag and think you have enough already so they aren’t as generously inclined.
#5
Use rope spider webs or put the fake cobwebs inside on your windows or doors. If you place them outside, small animals and birds can get caught in them.
#6
when the candy bowl says take one……
#7
Do your research. If you are looking for quantity, go to neighbourhoods with houses that are as close together as possible. You can cover more ground faster. If you are looking for quality, go to neighbourhoods located closest to stores that sell the Hallowe’en candy you are looking for. Also, always wear comfortable running shoes if possible, and don’t dawdle, you are looking at a window of roughly 3-4 hours max in which to collect your haul.
#8
if you cant get kids to your door make a lightup trail up your driveway
#9
Don’t waste precious money on store-bought costumes and just put together something at home!
The best costumes are the creative ones
#10
2 costumes, 2 rounds of the neighborhood.
#11
Once ur old enough, go without parents. It’s soooo much faster. Wear rollerblades are skates if u can (this year I’m a roller blading pirate.) if ur in ur neighborhood go in one direction from ur house in a loop, drop off candy in ur room, do a few more loops. If u have to take younger siblings or smt, dont let them eat candy till abt halfway through, then let them eat a few pieces every 10-20 minutes so their energy is up but they dont sugar crash (honestly do this for u lol) thrifted or homemade costumes are way better than store bought
#12
Pro tip: Don’t go to your supervisor’s Halloween party, get ridiculously drunk, nearly fall out of your dress & then start screaming to no one about which of your body parts were purchased vs. originally part of you . . . then decide that anyone who talks to you for more than 1 minute is “obsessed” with you.
#13
Three fun costume ideas: 1) get Jack O Lantern yard leaf bag for $2 and turn it into instant costume by cutting holes for limbs, filling it with balloons or clothes, and presto – instant costume! 2) “slip” costume – put word “Freud” on a slip; 3) “Devil with a blue dress on” costume.
#14
low chance some1 will put drvgs in candy, check anyways, one time there was a needle hole in my kit Kat so that was a nope 🙅♀️
stay safe and wear something reflective!
group costumes are always fun!!
#15
I dipped a bunch of leftover molly seed leaves in red paint & strung them over my friends’ heads as they were sleeping. Much chaos ensued when they woke up and saw what looked like a red-and-black spider on their faces. 10/10 recommend
#16
Buy a big/many cheap chocolate bar(s), melt and cover fruit pieces. Not totally healthy, but healthier.
Halloween? Oh yeah. You can do it then too, but make extra ;)
#17
For a sure-fire trick, when a generous candy-giver finishes putting treats into your bucket, quickly toss a crummy candy BACK INTO their bowl! Laughs galore!
#18
Just go out and have fun, but also, scared and get scared!
#19
Be super scary so you can scare the sh*t out of any small kids so they run away and drop their sweets… just kidding! I don’t have any tips, only tricks.
And my trick is…
I tricked you. I have no tips OR tricks…
Unless this counts….
Sorry that was a bad joke sorry.
