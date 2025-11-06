NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 06-November-2025

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.
The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.
You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.
The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.
Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.
Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.
NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: ___ City
These are various descriptive terms that characterize different types of urban areas or settlements.
NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?
Today’s NYT Strands spangram is mixed.
NYT Strands spangram answer today
Today’s spangram is ANCIENTS.
NYT Strands word list for 06-November-2025
