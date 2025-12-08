Owen Teague: Bio And Career Highlights

Owen Teague: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Owen Teague

December 8, 1998

Tampa, Florida, US

27 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Owen Teague?

Owen William Teague is an American actor known for his compelling, character-driven performances. He often takes on nuanced roles in film and television projects.

Teague first gained widespread attention playing Nolan Rayburn in the Netflix crime drama Bloodline. This breakthrough role quickly established him as a significant emerging talent.

Early Life and Education

Owen William Teague grew up in Tampa, Florida, nurtured by his musician parents, Gregory and Gail. He played the violin until age 15, inheriting a musical foundation that subtly influenced his later acting work.

His early interest in acting was evident at Macfarlane Park International Baccalaureate Elementary. He further honed his craft at Howard W. Blake High School School of the Arts in Tampa.

Notable Relationships

Owen William Teague has largely kept his personal relationships out of the public eye throughout his career. As of current reports, he is single.

With no publicly confirmed long-term partners or children, Teague continues to maintain a private life while concentrating on his acting career.

Career Highlights

Owen Teague has built a strong acting foundation. He delivered a memorable performance as Patrick Hockstetter in the horror films It and It Chapter Two, earning him broad recognition.

He further distinguished his talent in the Netflix crime drama Bloodline. Teague also starred as Harold Lauder in The Stand miniseries.

Signature Quote

“Always have a way back to yourself afterwards.”

