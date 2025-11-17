Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Us About Something Good That Happened To You? (Closed)

The 20’s suck! I’m sure I’m not the only one that has become jaded and/or despondent. So tell me about something good in your life. Even a small thing.
#1
Just had another ultrasound and my tumor is still dormant and not growing so that’s pretty cool….. For now…
#2
I’m going to give my crush some stickers she’s always wanted tomorrow!
#3
It didn’t really “happen” because it was a lot of work, but it’s definitely something good: Almost a year after I adopted my traumatized cat Aari, he finally seems to be all-around happy, content and relaxed! He still doesn’t want to be petted for more than a few minutes, but it’s obvious that he’s really starting to enjoy it!
#4
Upvoted every post because I believe in positive things. Well done and good luck to you all!
#5
Every day, every day is a struggle for me. Caring for a disabled, grumpy husband and a mother with Alzheimers. But, in spite of these burdens I find patience, strength to get through the days. No I am not a hero. I truly am weak . God undergirds me and gives me what I need to get through.
#6
My donkeys can finally walk on a loose lead and I’ve desensitized them a bit. Doesn’t seem like much but I’m proud
#7
My mom is going to let me get eyeliner! I never thought she would!
#8
After multiple years of struggling with trying to figure out my sexuality and my gender identity, I finally realized that I was gay and transgender, and that I’ve been gay ever since I was a baby, and that I was born the wrong gender, and I came out on my Instagram page and a lot of people were saying that they wish me luck on my queer journey. It honestly feels good to finally come out of the closet and live my truth.
#9
Something good that happened recently is that my wife got her visa to visit Britain, so we will go back to my hometown in September for the first time in 5 years. Can’t wait to give my mum a hug :)
#10
i started to deepen my voice by voice training. I’m not on hrt yet, but still!
#11
I mean the other day I made a really good sandwich
#12
Tody our son had zero seizures, gave zero bites and smiled at me twice. For a 17 year old with severe SN that’s a HUGE deal.
#13
Some of this will appeal more to those with medical training. The rest is merely window dressing for setting the mood.
Four days ago I woke up at 5am with chest/left arm pain, something I have been dealing with for over a year and had been to ER at hospitals in Arizona a few times, but always referred to primary care doctor for follow up. I was even told it was GI related during one visit. 10 months ago I moved to Arkansas and continued to deal with the pain, but wouldn’t go to ER again because I didn’t feel like it would be any different than before. I had only ever experienced that pain when exerting myself, so I laid on the couch until the pain passed and I fell back to sleep. Woke up a little while later, but laid on the couch until 9am when I got up to take a shower. By the end of the shower the pain had returned, so I sat, then laid, on the bed for awhile, but eventually got dressed to go to work (gig job). Pain continued to increase, but something felt different this time. My wife, as she had done a thousand times before, asked/suggested we go to hospital and get it checked. Since the last time I went in around December of 21 I had always said no, but I agreed and we started driving there. During the short drive there the pain started going away, so I decided to head back home. Down the street from our apartment the pain started coming back, so I hesitantly drove back to hospital. After parking we walked in, and by this point the pain was fluctuating from bearable to suddenly spiking. I was hooked up to a heart monitor, an x-ray and EKG were performed and blood was drawn for testing. All of which have been done during previous visits to the ER, so I was expecting to be released several hours later and referred to my primary care once again. This time though the doctor came in and said that they would evaluate me and my results to determine my level of risk for a cardiac event, and then either release me or admit me. A few hours go by and the doctor comes back in to tell me they are admitting me so they can run a stress test and see how my heart is working. My wife goes home after visiting hours and I spend my first night in hospital ever alone. The next day the cardiac surgeon comes in to inform me that they checked my cardiac enzymes from the first blood they took to the second batch taken later after I had been admitted the previous day. The first results were around 19, with 50 or below being normal. The second results were over 2000, so they were getting me prepped for an angiogram in a few minutes. I was told they would go in and take a look and if needed take the appropriate steps based on what they found. I was also told I would have my wrists shaved, along with my groin, in case they they couldn’t do the cardiac catheter through my wrists. From the news being delivered to being wheeled into the OR was probably 30 minutes or less. I was given a sedative, so I was aware but sleepy so I could hear them but didn’t really understand what was happening. Afterwards I was taken to recovery, and shortly after arriving the cardiac surgeon comes in to tell me what they found and did. What follows are several numbers of significance: avg. BP prior and during 150/100 , cholesterol at last check in September of 22 300+, All 4 arteries clogged; 100%, 95%, 78%, don’t remember. 2 stents placed, 1 blockage cleared, 2 arteries still need to be addressed at a later date, 49 year old white male, 89kg, married 28 years in November, 3 children, The official diagnosis was non-st elevated myocardial infarction, hypertensive urgency and hyperlipidemia. I now have two meds the doctor said are for life, in addition to a few others to assist with prevention. If if’s were spliffs…
#14
We finally found a dog that should be good with a cat! At least I hope so. He’s smaller than all the dogs we ever had but he might be better for the cat. He’s a miniature pinscher mix.
#15
I got a job at Tractor Supply, they pay me $12/hour (in my low-cost for living state, this is really good for a part-time job), the people I work with genuinely care, and our lovely Neighbors (read: customers) are truly understanding when it comes to me making mistakes.
Three weeks ago, I almost killed myself, and I was let off of a major game project that I spent hours on for moderating their social media. I truly enjoy my job, and it’s given me a reason to keep on moving.
