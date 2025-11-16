60 Signs Your Controlling Partner Is A Walking Red Flag

by

#1 They Are Never On Your Side – Even In Private

#2 They Isolates You From Everyone

#3 They Wants To Change Everything About You

#4 Threatens To Leave You At Even Small Arguments

#5 You Feel Nervous Or Scared Around Them

#6 They Won’t Admit Fault

#7 Pressuring You Toward Unhealthy Behaviors

#8 Inability Or Unwillingness To Ever Hear Your Point Of View

#9 They Will Verbally/Emotionally Abuse You

#10 They Manipulates You

#11 They Expects You To Blindly Follow Their Lead

#12 They Blameshift

#13 They Are Abusive

#14 They May Gaslight You

#15 Makes You Feel Anxious Or Stressed If Anything Ever Goes Wrong

#16 They Make Your Decisions

#17 They Leave You In Debt

#18 They Think They Are Always Right

#19 Sexual Abuse

#20 Constantly Accuses You Of Being Unfaithful

#21 You’re Apologizing All The Time

#22 They Treat You More Like A Child Than An Equal

#23 They Use “Humorous” Teasing That Is Actually Underlying Criticism

#24 They Are Very Insecure

#25 Their Love Is Conditional

#26 They Nag About Your Finances

#27 They Stalk You

#28 They Give You No Privacy

#29 The Relationship Is Full Of One-Way Rules

#30 Somehow Everything Is Your Fault

#31 Get Angry At You When You Try To Stand Your Ground

#32 Makes You Feel Unsafe And Insecure

#33 They Trespass On Your Boundaries

#34 They Belittle Your Beliefs

#35 They Criticize Everything You Do

#36 They Are Paranoid About Your Fidelity

#37 They Complain About Being Emotionally Neglected

#38 Your Family/Friends Do Not Like Them

#39 You Don’t Have Many Other People To Talk To

#40 You’re Hiding Innocent Things From Them

#41 They Keep Score

#42 They Make You Miserable If You Disobey Them Intentionally

#43 They Discourage You From Having A Career

#44 They Are Obsessed With Your Exes

#45 They Do Not Have Boundaries

#46 You’re Not Allowed To Have Friends Of The Other S*x

#47 Humiliates You

#48 It Is Hard To Do Anything Important Without Them In The Picture

#49 They Make You Feel Beholden To Them

#50 They Demand All Of Your Time And Energy

#51 They Are Jealous And Possessive

#52 You Start Making Excuses For Them

#53 They Emotionally Blackmail You

#54 Have To Know Where You Are At All Times Of The Day

#55 Thwarting Your Professional Or Educational Goals By Making You Doubt Yourself

#56 They Micromanage You

#57 They Don’t Have Friends

#58 You’re Made To Feel Like The Culprit

#59 They Look Like Great Guys To Others

#60 They Make Fun Of You

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
