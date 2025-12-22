NASCAR Star’s Wife’s Final Words Revealed Moments Before Horrific Plane Crash

Just moments before her fatal passing, NASCAR champion Greg Biffle‘s wife, Cristina Biffle, shared a “heartbreaking” and alarming message.
On Thursday, December 18, the retired NASCAR driver and his family, including son Ryder and daughter Emma, lost their lives in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.
In light of the tragedy, Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, has broken her silence and revealed the details of the message her daughter had sent.
“Poor mom, It’s completely unimaginable. I’m not sure how but may their extended family find peace,” wrote one social media user.
Beloved NASCAR star Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, and their two young children tragically passed away following a fatal plane crash
Greg, considered one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers of all time and a well-known humanitarian for his charitable efforts, particularly after his retirement, passed away around 10:15 a.m. ET along with three family members, including his wife.
According to multiple reports, the Cessna Citation business jet crash claimed the lives of seven people in total as the aircraft went down while attempting to land at the airport.
In addition to the Biffle family, those on board included Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, as well as Craig Wadsworth.
Craig was another beloved figure in the NASCAR community, best known as a motorhome driver for several teams, including retired NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace.
The Federal Aviation Administration arrived at the scene to investigate, and airport manager John Ferguson confirmed during a news conference that the airport had been closed indefinitely while the investigation was underway.
According to FlightAware, the business jet was en route to Sarasota, Florida, at the time of the accident.
One day later, on Friday, December 19, Christina’s “devastated” mother told People magazine that her daughter had texted her moments before the tragedy.
Cathy told the outlet, “[Christina] texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.”
According to the grieving mother, the group had been heading out on a “birthday trip” to Florida that was supposed to be “just such a fun time for the family.”
“We’re in trouble,” were the last words Christina texted her mother, Cathy Grossu, moments before losing her life
Cathy added, “And to see the horrific way that it ended, it’s just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.”
Revealing that she had seen Greg and Christina the night before the crash when they visited her home, Cathy said, “I don’t remember what the last words that I said to my daughter or to Greg or to my precious Ryder.”
“I don’t remember. I know we hugged, but I don’t remember those last words and that’s going to haunt me. But they were happy.”
Speaking about her grandson Ryder and step-granddaughter Emma, whom Greg shared with his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, she said the children “had so much life” left and were “doing so many good things.”
“They embraced every aspect of their life and every moment,” Grossu said. “And it’s such a loss. They touched so many people’s lives. It is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.”
The crash claimed a total of seven lives, including that of another celebrated NASCAR figure, Craig Wadsworth
Moreover, one of the last conversations the mother and daughter shared before the tragedy was about Santa letters that Cristina had decided to send “at her own expense” to families in need.
Cathy recalled, “She said, ‘Mom, can you go pick up the last 17 letters that are at Staples? I want to get them in the mail before I get on the plane tomorrow.’”
“So I ran over and got ’em and took them to their house, and when they got home last night, she put them in envelopes and finished them all up to get them off to those last 17 families to bring joy to them, and that would be the last thing that she would’ve done.”
Many fans of the late NASCAR legend expressed their condolences and heartfelt tributes online.
One user wrote, “One of my favorite family’s that were here on Earth… my heart goes out to everyone involved in this tragic accident, may they find strength and comfort in the coming days.”
Another expressed, “The only thing I can manage to say in such a sad situation is at least they were all together. So sad… this is happening often w/ these jets.”
“Crazy how we all feel like he was our friend just by watching his videos. He was so genuine and a normal guy in his videos. Sad his boy Ryder has passed. I wanted to see him grown up,” a third added.
“[Greg] was an NC hero he helped so many during hurricane Helene. He may have been a nascar legend to the world but to NC he was a hero.”
Apart from Grossu, several other family members and friends also spoke with People, honoring and paying tribute to the legacy of the Biffle family.
“It is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone,” said the grieving, “devastated” mother in a recent interview
One of Cristina’s friends, Erica Zangwill, highlighted how the mother of two “had the biggest heart” and “loved helping other people before herself.”
“She was a one in a million individuals and I can’t believe she’s gone.”
A family friend, Rep. Richard Hudson, wrote in a tribute posted on X, “I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them.”
“They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”
NASCAR also released an official statement on social media, writing, “NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.”
“Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many… Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.”
The statement concluded, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”
“Imagine your job being the most dangerous but you leave due to a plane crash,” wrote one user, pointing to the risks associated with the extreme car sport
