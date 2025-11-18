This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

by

Here, kitty kitty! Are any cat lovers out there? We’re sure there are a lot of you around, so stick with us for a while. Especially if you’re a cat parent, you might have a good laugh going through this post that we’ve created especially for you. If you’re looking for a space where only real cat enthusiasts will understand you, this is the right place.

We’d like to share some relatable cartoons by an artist you might already be familiar with if you follow the comic content shared on Bored Panda. None other than Mark Parisi, best known for his series ‘Off the Mark’, wanted to share some more details about his work dedicated to cats. Trust us, this is a significant part of his overall work, so we knew there must be something special about felines that inspired him to create these brilliant strips about owning a cat and the common behaviors we all observe in our kitties. We weren’t wrong! We actually got in touch with Mark and found out about his precious 14-year-old cat, Purrsy. Parisi says his ginger companion “is the sweetest guy and inspires me daily, especially when it comes to shedding cartoons.”

Scroll down to explore the ‘cat edition’ of the ‘Off the Mark’ series and find out more about them from the artist himself.

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

#1

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#2

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#3

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#4

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#5

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#6

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#7

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#8

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#9

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#10

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#11

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#12

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#13

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#14

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#15

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#16

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#17

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#18

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#19

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#20

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#21

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#22

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#23

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#24

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#25

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#26

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#27

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#28

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#29

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#30

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#31

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#32

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#33

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#34

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#35

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#36

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#37

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#38

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#39

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

#40

This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 40 Funny Cartoons

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Supernatural Theories and Speculation – Sam, Castiel, the New Angels, Perception, Memories and More!
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2012
This TikTok Trend Is All About Dogs And Their Reactions To “Good Boy/Girl” Praise (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Switches Her Makeup To Teach Stealing Aunt A Lesson She’ll Never Forget
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
30 Times People Spotted Shady Ads On Facebook Marketplace And Shared Them On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Brother’s Affair Leads to Quick Marriage, Sister Refuses To Be An Egg Donor, Sparks Drama
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Did A Creative Photoshoot With Cicadas Before They Are Gone (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.