Director Sam Esmail, creator of the award-winning series Mr. Robot, returns to direct his sophomore feature film, Leave the World Behind (2023). Unsurprisingly, there are a few similarities between the themes and plot in the film and Mr. Robot. Sam Esmail, who also wrote the film’s screenplay, adapted it from Rumaan Alam‘s 2020 novel of the same name. Leave the World Behind is an apocalyptic, psychological thriller produced by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama‘s production company.
As an apocalyptic thriller, Leave the World Behind‘s plot centers around the end of the world. A family’s weekend vacation is interrupted when what seems to be cyber attacks cripple the entire country. Together with the owners of their vacation home, they must find a way to understand and survive what will come next. These are the 7-person cast of Sam Esmail’s Leave the World Behind.
Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford
Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts leads the cast of Leave the World Behind, playing Amanda Sandford. The character is introduced as a misanthrope who takes her family away from the city (and its humans) to a rented luxurious home on an island. Her perfect escape plan soon starts to crumble when an oil tanker runs ashore. Back at the vacation home, there is no cell connection or internet access. Disconnected from the world, two strangers knock on their door, claiming to own the house. After a series of events and revelations revelations, Amanda takes the initiative to protect her family the best way she knows how. Since her return to film in 2022, starring alongside George Clooney in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, Leave the World Behind is Julia Roberts‘ second feature film.
Mahershala Ali as G.H. Scott
G.H. Scott is introduced after a knock is heard at the door of the Sandford’s vacation home. Standing alongside his daughter, Ruth, G.H. Scott introduces himself as the house owner. Although Clay is open to having them stay the night, Amanda immediately distrusts their presence. As the film progresses, it is revealed that G.H. Scott knows far more about cyber attacks than he admits. Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali plays the character of G.H. Scott.
Actor Denzel Washington was initially attached to the project to play the character of G.H. Scott. After Washington dropped out, Mahershala Ali joined production sometime in September 2021. Mahershala Ali is known for playing Boggs in the two parts of Mockingjay in The Hunger Games film series. His other popular performances include Threat Matrix (2003–2004), The 4400 (2004–2007), House of Cards (2013–2016), Moonlight (2016), Green Book (2018), True Detective (2019), Alita: Battle Angel (2019).
Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford
Four-time Academy Award-nominated actor Ethan Hawke joined the Leave the World Behind (2023) cast in January 2022. Hawke plays Clay Sandford, the husband of Julia Roberts’ character, Amanda Sandford. Clay, a Professor, is more laid-back and open to accepting Amanda’s decisions. When he awakes to already packed bags for an unplanned vacation, he’s more than willing to spend time with the family. Although he initially plays down the severity of the situation, he begins to take charge when he senses his family might be in danger. Ethan Hawke is known for his Oscar-nominated performances in Training Day (2001), Before Sunset (2004), Before Midnight (2013), and Boyhood (2014). He also starred in Lord of War (2005), Brooklyn’s Finest (2009), The Purge (2013), The Magnificent Seven (2016), The Northman (2022), and Moon Knight (2022).
Myha’la as Ruth Scott
Myha’la plays Ruth Scott, the daughter of Mahershala Ali’s character. From the moment she’s introduced in Leave the World Behind, Ruth comes off as rude towards the Sanfords. She and Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) didn’t get along for most of the film. With her mother’s flight yet to arrive in New York from Monaco before the cyber attacks, Ruth is apprehensive and becomes protective of her father to avoid losing him, too. Myha’la gives a standout performance playing Ruth Scott. Myha’la is known for her roles in the Industry TV series, Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022), and Dumb Money (2023).
Farrah Mackenzie as Rose Sandford
Rising actress Farrah Mackenzie plays Rose Sandford, the daughter and last child of Clay Sandford and Amanda Sandford. Rose has an obsession with the NBC sitcom Friends. With its finale episode left to watch and with the internet out because of the cyber attacks, Rose’s only concern, amidst the chaos, is finishing the series. Rose will go to great lengths to find and watch the last episode (“The Last One”), even if it puts her life at risk. Mackenzie’s acting career began in 2011 with the short film The Heart’s Eye View (in 3D). Since then, she has made notable starring roles in Logan Lucky (2017), Utopia TV series, and United States of Al TV series.
Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford
Australian-born actor Charlie Evans plays Archie Sandford, Rose’s older brother and son of Clay and Amanda Sandford. As a teenager, Archie is more concerned with girls and his independence. Like their parents, Archie ignores most of what Rose says, leaving Rose to feel neglected. After being bitten by a tick, he begins to lose his teeth. Leave the World Behind (2023) is Charlie Evans’ second acting credit and his feature film debut. Before Leave the World Behind, he appeared in 5 episodes of the TV series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay from 2020 to 2021.
Kevin Bacon as Danny
Apocalyptic movies almost always prove conspiracy theorists right. Although a supporting character, Emmy-nominated actor Kevin Bacon was cast as survivalist Danny in Leave the World Behind. At the start of the film, Bacon’s character is first introduced, purchasing large quantities of canned foods and water at the grocery store. G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali) later confirms Danny is the only one who has long prepared for an apocalypse like the one they’re facing. Danny is initially hostile towards G.H. and Clay when they come to his property to ask for Archie’s medicine. Kevin Bacon is one of Hollywood’s most prolific and versatile actors, with numerous acting credits to his name in film and television. Leave the World Behind (2023) is Kevin Bacon’s second and last film of 2023, having also starred in the superhero comedy horror film The Toxic Avenger (2023).
