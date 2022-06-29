Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Cohen

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Cohen

11 seconds ago

Everyone knows the name Leah Cohen. She’s a chef. She’s a television star. She’s a mom and a wife and so many other things, and she’s also someone we all love to watch. She’s done such big things with her career, and she’s taking it into a new level of exciting with a new role on a new show. Here’s what you need to know.

1. She’s a Judge

She is a judge, but not the kind that went to law school and has to sit in a court room and listen to cases and such. She’s a fun judge – not that judges in the legal world are not fun, but she gets to judge fun things. She’s a judge on a new television show called The Great American Recipe, and you can see her on PBS.

2. She is a Restaurant Owner

She’s also a foodie who owns a restaurant, which makes her a pretty adequate judge of food if you ask us. She’s the owner of Pig & Khao, which can be found in New York City’s Lower East Side. She’s proud of her work, and she works quite hard.

3. She is Filipino

Her heritage is awesome, and she got to spend a lot of time in the Philippines when she was growing up. She may not have lived there as a child, but she did get to travel often to the region, and that is something that has helped her to become a seriously talented cook as she implements things she’s learned from the region into her work.

4. She Was a Competitor

When she was not a judge, she was the one being judged. She was a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef about a decade ago in 2012. She learned a thing or two from that show that’s allowed her to really take her talent into the kitchen at her own restaurant.

5. She Opened a Second Restaurant

It was early 2020 when she decided to open her second restaurant. This one is called Piggyback NYC, and it’s a different situation than her first. She did this with the same amount of love and equal passion, and it focuses on more traditional ingredients and flavors than her first restaurant. This one is very much reminiscent of Asia and what they offer there, and she’s proud of that.

6. She’s an Author

Something else she’s done with her life is author a book. She’s done this with gusto and excitement, too. She is the proud writer and author of a cookbook called Lemongrass & Lime, and she shares not only recipes but also her own tips and a lot of great ideas in the book. It’s a huge deal to have a book with your own name on it, and she is just so happy to have written it.

7. She is Family Oriented

It is no big secret that being a restaurant owner means you spend a lot of time at work, but she does find some time for herself, too. That time is spent with her husband and their son. Her husband is Ben, and their son is Carter, and she really loves to spend as much time as possible with them.

8. Her Husband is Also Her Partner

He happens to be her life partner by way of marriage and parenthood, but he is also her business partner by way of work. They are good with both aspects of their life, and we imagine that they work really hard at both and try to keep as much work at work as they can so that they can keep work from taking over their home.

9. She’s a Private Woman

At the end of the day, she is a woman who enjoys her own privacy. She knows she is a very public woman with a lot that the world wants to know, but she also knows that her privacy is the most important. She is good at separating what she’s comfortable sharing with what she wants to keep to herself, and we think she’ll continue this as her son grows older.

10. She Had a Secret Baby

We will not say a secret baby, but she shocked her fans and the world with the announcement that she and her husband and son welcomed another little boy into their world in March of 2022, and now they are a family of four. Their little boy is Baker, and now you know just how good she is at keeping things to herself until she’s ready to share.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Let’s Talk About the They/Them Trailer
american ninja warrior
How American Ninja Warrior Has Evolved Since Season 1
Meet The Cast Of “Platonic”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Michael Chiklis Should Make A Return Cameo As The Thing
“Evan Almighty” Turns 15 In 2022
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Brian And Charles”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Cohen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikesh Patel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meera Syal
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content