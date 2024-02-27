Who Is David Visentin’s Wife? Meet Krista Visentin

Everybody knows the host of HGTV’s Love It or List It, the Canadian real estate agent David Visentin but what most people don’t know is that he owes much of his success to his wife, Krista Visentin. Now, while most celebrity wives like to bask in the glory of their husbands’ fame, Krista Visentin is a little different. She likes to keep a low profile.
But that doesn’t mean she’s playing second fiddle! Visentin has her own career in real estate and is the pillar holding the Visentin family together. In this article, we’re focusing on Krista Vinsentin and diving deep into her life. Let’s get started!
Krista Visentin’s Family and Background
Krista Visentin was born Krista Gryco in 1970, in Toronto, Canada. Her parents worked regular jobs and her entire childhood was as normal as one can imagine. Because she likes to keep her life private, only little is known about her life before she met her future husband, David Visentin. But, what people do know about her is that she has always been an independent working woman.
Visentin grew up and went on to become a real estate agent and a trusted advisor to her clients for everything related to buying and selling houses. She’s also known to independently handle home sales, rentals, and real estate management. Over the years, she has made a good name for herself in what once was a completely male-dominated business.
David Visentin and Krista Visentin Got Married in 2006
Since Krista and David are both extremely passionate about their work, it’s only fitting that their love story started when the two first met as agents. While the couple has managed to keep most of the details about their dating life under wraps, everyone knows that their chemistry was instant.
After several years of seeing each other, David Visentin and Krista Gryco made it official in 2006 to officially become Visentins. Their marriage ceremony was private and only included the couple’s closest friends and family. The couple moved to Coburg, Ontario after getting married and 5 years later in 2011, she gave birth to their firstborn son, Logan Visentin.
She Loves Real Estate Just as Much as Her Husband Does
David Visentin might be great at hosting reality TV, but even he can admit that Krista is definitely the more serious one. She likes to keep her real estate deals completely offline because she doesn’t want to rely on her husband’s fame to move ahead in her career. But behind the scenes, she’s always the first person to cheer David on after every achievement of his.
Krista Visentin has an estimated net worth of one million dollars. Her husband, on the other hand, has a net worth of six million from his career as a real estate agent and TV personality. He started working as a broker for Country Living Realty in Barry, Ontario. He initially worked under his father, Nick Visentin, and later went on to be known for his own hard work. David Visentin, since then, has been in the housing market for over 25 years now. But his claim to fame is Love It or List It, a home design television show that he co-hosts with interior designer Hilary Farr.
The show premiered in 2008 and was an instant hit in Canada and The USA. The format of the show includes the hosts following a couple and deciding whether they should stay in their house or sell it for a profit. Since then, David Visentin has also gone on to become a guest at several talk shows. The wife of the HGTV star, however, has never made an appearance on her husband-led reality show herself..
Unlike Her Husband David, Krista Visentin Has a Love-Hate Relationship with Fame
|Krista Visentin
|Full Name
|Krista Gryco Visentin
|Date of Birth
|1970
|Place of Birth
|Toronto, Canada
|Occupation
|Real Estate Agent
|Spouse
|David Visentin
|Children
|Logan Visentin
|Married Since
|2006
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Notable Achievements
|Established real estate agent, known for independent career
|Trivia
|Prefers a low profile, supportive of husband’s TV career, does not use social media
With just how prominent David Visentin is in the world of television, the world has obviously always been curious about Krista. The couple did manage to keep their marriage a secret for the longest time. But when rumors about David’s alleged affair with co-star Hilary started making rounds, he went on the record to reveal that he was very happily married.
After that, Krista was spotted at public events with her husband a few times. But for the most part, she likes to stay away from the cameras as much as she can. In fact, Krista Visentin doesn’t even use social media, which makes her very few public appearances all the more special. But who knows? Maybe one day, she’ll decide to join her husband on the screen. Till then, take a look at the love life of another HGTV host, David Bromstad.
|
|Love It or List It
|IMDB Rating
|6.4/10
|Rotten Tomatoes Rating
|73%
|Where to Watch/Buy
|HGTV, Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu
|Director
|Various
|Producer
|Maria Armstrong, Catherine Fogarty
|Main Cast
|Hilary Farr, David Visentin
|Airing Since
|September 8, 2008
|Genre
|Reality, Home Design
|Synopsis
|“Love It or List It” follows a couple as they work with designer Hilary Farr to renovate their home, while real estate agent David Visentin shows them new properties. The couple must then decide whether to stay in their newly renovated home or sell it and move into a new one.
Follow Us