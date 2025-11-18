Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Defends His Marriage In Debate About “Creepy” Age Gap Relationships

When it comes to his wife, Dee Snider’s loyalty appears to be unwavering.
The legendary frontman of Twisted Sister has never been shy about standing up for himself and what he believe. And this extends to his love for his partner Suzette Snider as well.
The rebellious rocker recently joined in on an online debate about age-gap relationships and defended his own marriage on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, a social media user said, “age gap relationships were creepy,” as quoted by Newsweek.
The heavy metal legend clapped back with: “Wait…what? She’s only 5 years younger than me! Lol!”
Later on, he wrote another tweet to defend his relationship with his wife of more than four decades.
“I met my wife, Suzette, when she was 15 and I was 21,” the heavy metal legend previously said in an interview
“When I had nothing Suzette was there, when i made it big in the 80s she was there, when I lost it all in the 90s she was there (and I never thought for a second she might leave me) and today she is still with me. To the end,” he said.
The couple first met in the 1970s when Suzette, a teenager at the time, used a fake ID to get into a Twisted Sister show without even knowing who the band was.
After meeting in 1976, the couple tied the knot in 1981 and have since remained together through all of life’s ups and downs
“I met my wife, Suzette, when she was 15 and I was 21,” Dee told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019. “She turned up to our show on her cousin’s ID and thought she was seeing a girl band. I saw her and flipped.”
“She was this hot Italian beauty. I told her I’d be famous one day. We’ve been together ever since – that’s 43 years,” he continued.
The singer has also never shied away from admitting that he has gone for counseling with the mother of his four children.
Dee and Suzette are parents to four children, Jesse, Shane, Cody, and Cheyenne
“Suzette and I married in 1981 and nearly broke up in 1984. Twisted Sister was at the top of the charts and it went to my head. I became a megalomaniac. We ended up going to counselling,” the metal-head said.
“By 1992, I’d lost it all and Suzette went back to work until I got back on my feet. She is a costume designer who came up with the band’s logo, did our make-up and made my costumes,” he continued. “Suzette has stuck by me through thick and thin.”
