122 Fun Things To Do On Your Birthday

Millennials and generations before may agree that birthdays stop being fun once you hit 25, the age when you are closer to your thirties than your twenties. From 25 onwards, you realize that every birthday brings you closer to treating joint pain as usual. Either way, whether you are looking forward to your birthday or not, it’s a day worth celebrating. Whether you prefer a last-minute nonchalant celebration or a mega bash with fireworks, mark it in whatever way tickles your fancy. And if you are short on ideas of things to do on your birthday, you are in for a treat, as we’ve got plenty up our sleeve!
Whether you are looking for things to do on your birthday with friends or solo, there’s a myriad of fun birthday activities to choose from. And while some birthday activities require beforehand planning, there’s plenty that can be done impromptu. Hence whether you are celebrating tomorrow or in a few months’ time, you are bound to find something worthwhile, from things to do on your birthday alone, such as taking yourself on a shopping spree, to a group birthday activity such as paintball.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of fun things to do on your birthday for any mood and circumstances. Psst, if you are on a budget or don’t feel like leaving your dwelling, plenty of fun activities can be done inside the comforts of your own home! Whatever you prefer, celebrate yourself, even if it’s just eating a piece of cake. You are worthy of being celebrated. A lot more than that. And if it happens to be your birthday at the time of reading this, Happy Birthday from 500+ Pandas!
How do you prefer to celebrate your birthday? Have more suggestions for fun things to do on your birthday with friends or solo? Leave them in the comments! Also, upvote all the ideas you would like to fulfill on your upcoming birthday!
#1 Enjoy A Favorite Dinner At Home
#2 Go On A Mini-Vacation
#3 Plan A Trip To An Amusement Park
#4 Send Flowers To Yourself
#5 Purchase Tickets For A Special Event
#6 Go On The Perfect Picnic
#7 Partake In A Fancy Tea Party
#8 Visit A National Park
#9 Play With Kittens And Puppies
#10 Visit A Zoo
#11 Visit A Botanical Garden
#12 Go To The Bowling Alley Or Arcade
#13 Visit A Foreign Country
#14 Indulge In A Favorite Dessert
#15 Sing Karaoke
#16 Play Video, Board, Or Card Games
#17 Donate To A Charity Or Volunteer
#18 Redecorate Your Bedroom
#19 Take A Road Trip
#20 Test Drive Your Dream Car
#21 Take A Pottery Class
#22 Visit An Indoor Rock Climbing Gym
#23 Go Paddleboarding
#24 Go Canoeing Or Kayaking
#25 Escape To The Beach
#26 Eat At A Special Restaurant
#27 Go On A Hike Or Trail Ride
#28 Read A Favorite Book
#29 Buy Yourself A Gift
#30 Create A Masterpiece At A Sip & Paint
#31 Do A Birthday Photoshoot
#32 Go Camping (Or Glamping)
#33 Go Horseback Riding
#34 Laugh Until You Cry At A Comedy Show
#35 Tour A Museum
#36 Get Your Hair & Makeup Professionally Done
#37 Call Your Family Or Closest Friends
#38 Avoid Your Least Favorite Chores
#39 Enjoy A Staycation
#40 Set Some Goals
#41 Race Go-Karts
#42 Go Zip Lining
#43 Go Paragliding
#44 Try Snorkeling
#45 Try Scuba Diving
#46 Visit An Animal Shelter
#47 Learn To Play An Instrument
#48 Visit A Planetarium
#49 Host A Make Your Own Pizza Party
#50 Stargaze With Friends
#51 Host A BBQ
#52 Try Snowboarding
#53 Visit An Aquarium
#54 Go Roller Skating With Friends
#55 Visit A Friend Or Relative
#56 Treat Yourself With A Shopping Spree
#57 Have Your Own TV Marathon
#58 Go Skydiving
#59 Enjoy A Progressive Dinner
#60 Have A Sleepover
#61 Host A Themed Party
#62 Eat Breakfast In Bed
#63 Go Ice Skating
#64 Go On A Hot Air Balloon Ride
#65 Have A Bonfire
#66 Play Mini Golf
#67 Rent A Limo
#68 Take A Cooking Class
#69 Take A Cruise
#70 Take A Helicopter Ride
#71 Take Your Favorite Fitness Class
#72 Buy Your Favorite Treat
#73 Reflect On Your Past Year
#74 Go Through Old Photos
#75 Try Axe Throwing
#76 Go To A Music Festival
#77 Rent Jet Skis For A Day
#78 Make Fondue At Home
#79 Watch A Baking Show… And Then Re-Create It
#80 Go To A Magic Show
#81 Go To A Water Park
#82 Play Charades
#83 Try Paintball With Your Friends
#84 Go To Cinema With Friends
#85 Master The Art Of Sushi Making
#86 Take A Dance Class
#87 Try Out VR
#88 Stay At A Luxurious Hotel
#89 Have An Ice Cream Social
#90 Host Your Own Wine Tasting
#91 Attempt An Escape Room
#92 Bar Hop Until Morning
#93 Get A Tattoo
#94 Have A Pajama Party
#95 Write A Letter To Your Future Self
#96 Throw A Pool Party
#97 Whip Yourself Up A Cocktail
#98 Wear A Show-Stopping Outfit
#99 Play Laser Tag
#100 Get A Piercing
#101 Go To Your Favorite Sports Game
#102 Rent A Boat For A Day
#103 Go Bungee Jumping
#104 Take An Archery Class
#105 Go Wakeboarding
#106 Go Caving
#107 Try Making Origami
#108 Go Visit A Maze
#109 Create A Scavenger Hunt
#110 Visit A Winery Or Brewery
#111 Spa Day Or Makeover
#112 Rent A Food Truck Or Hire A Chef
#113 Gamble At A Casino
#114 Go On A White Water Rafting Adventure
#115 Splurge On A Nice Bottle Of Your Favorite Liquor (Or Wine)
#116 Go On A Vineyard Getaway
#117 Learn To Shoot A Gun
#118 Stop In For A Pedicure
#119 Put Together A Puzzle
#120 Take A Survivalist Or Wilderness Class
#121 Go Out Clubbing
#122 Organize A Poker Night
