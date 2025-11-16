165 Android Games That Will Keep You Entertained For Hours

by

Forget about your Playstation and Xbox, just for a little while. Today we’re talking about the best mobile games you can find on the Google Play Store! 

Alone or together with people from all over the world, while commuting or on the couch at home — however you do it, there’s nothing like mobile gaming. They’re an always accessible and easy way to get your video game fix, which is both a blessing and a curse, considering how addictive they can be! Whether you’re looking for something casual to pass the time or a deep experience that will keep you busy for hours, there are so many excellent games that you might have a hard time choosing which one to play first. With approximately 480,000 games in the Play Store, finding the great hidden gems is no easy task, but here we are!

If you’re on the hunt for the best Android games, there’s no need to look further. We’ve scoured the Play Store to bring you a hand-picked collection of acclaimed titles and some of our personal favorites across different genres, so there’s something for everyone!

#1 The Room Series

A popular video game series for all the puzzle addicts out there, The Room is a BAFTA award-winning 3D puzzler from the independent studio, Fireproof Games. Guided by a bunch of cryptic letters, you find yourself embroiled in a deep and unsettling mystery. The game spanned a whole series with a total of five games, including a spin-off released exclusively for VR platforms.

Image source: fireproofgames.com

#2 Monument Valley 2

If you enjoyed Monument Valley’s unique style of gameplay, then this sequel is definitely worth playing too! More story-driven compared to the first game, Monument Valley 2 features a mother and her daughter moving around mazes characterized by optical illusions and impossible objects, making it a challenging mobile game but not to the point of becoming frustrating. Beautiful and enjoyable.

Image source: monumentvalleygame.com

#3 80 Days

Who doesn’t love traveling and exploring our vast and beautiful planet? Now it’s time to take your passion to the next level with 80 Days, a race around the globe with a never-stopping timer that will challenge you to circumnavigate the world in 80 days. Thousands of routes are available in this game, so you can choose whether to travel by airship, camel, submarine, express train, and so much more! Which path will take you to victory?

Image source: inklestudios.com

#4 Alto’s Odyssey

The sequel to Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey is a beautifully designed endless sandboarding game that will test your patience and challenge you to achieve your highest score! Jump through the dunes and perform tricks to gain points, increase your score, level up, and unlock new characters. Alto’s Odyssey will have you coming back for more!

Image source: altosodyssey.com

#5 Mini Metro

You’ve just been tasked with designing and building an efficient metro system for a fast-growing city. Are you up for the challenge? Draw lines between the stations and get the trains running, always with a careful eye on your limited resources! The levels are based on real-life cities, so there’s a chance you may be working on a project for your city’s subway network!

Image source: dinopoloclub.com

#6 Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is not your average farming game. It’s an immersive experience where you’ll have the opportunity to create the farm of your dreams — the perfect formula for a popular indie game! Starting from the farm you inherited from your grandfather, you’ll learn how to live off the land, become a part of the local community, and even meet that special someone you can start a family with if you’d like to.

Image source: stardewvalley.net

#7 Hidden Folks

Hidden Folks is a hidden object game with a unique monochromatic art style. Search for out-of-sight characters, objects, and animals in a hand-drawn and interactive landscape. With more than 300 targets to find scattered around 32 areas, Hidden Folks is one of those Android games that will grant you hours and hours of entertainment!

Image source: hiddenfolks.com

#8 Minecraft

Minecraft is the best example of a sandbox-style game. Don’t underestimate its potential: You can really build anything you want with the resources available in the game, with talented players all over the world building futuristic cities, massive castles, and perfect replicas of settings from The Hunger Games or Gotham City! It’s still one of the most popular mobile games, with a massive following despite being released in 2011. It’s no wonder it’s also the best-selling video game of all time.

Image source: minecraft.net

#9 Rymdkapsel

Let’s escape to outer space for a moment to play Rymdkapsel, a minimalist real-time strategy game. The title may be hard to pronounce, but the premise is simple: You find yourself in command of a space station and its minions. Your job is to work on expanding the place while managing your resources as best as you can and balancing defenses against intergalactic attackers.

Image source: rymdkapsel.com

#10 Florence

Image source: mountains.studio

#11 Oxenfree

Craving some spooky supernatural adventuring? In Oxenfree, you’ll play the role of Alex, a rebellious teenager on a trip to an isolated island with her stepbrother Jonas to attend a party. That is until all hell breaks loose, and now it’s up to you to deal with supernatural events and a dark mystery linked to the island itself. Can you change the course of your friends’ lives for the better?

Image source: nightschoolstudio.com

#12 Threes!

Image source: threesgame.com

#13 Triple Town

Image source: spryfox.com

#14 Alphabear: Words Across Time

Image source: spryfox.com

#15 Gorogoa

Image source: gorogoa.com

#16 Machinarium

Image source: amanita-design.net

#17 Pokémon Go

Image source: pokemongolive.com

#18 Reigns: Her Majesty

Image source: reignsgame.com

#19 Super Hexagon

Image source: superhexagon.com

#20 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Image source: ac-pocketcamp.com

#21 Rusty Lake Hotel

Image source: rustylake.com

#22 Limbo

Image source: playdead.com

#23 Smash Hit

Image source: smashhitgame.com

#24 Among Us

Image source: innersloth.com

#25 Inbento

Image source: afterburn.games

#26 Forgotton Anne

Image source: throughlinegames.com

#27 Shovel Knight

Image source: yachtclubgames.com

#28 Leo’s Fortune

Image source: leosfortune.com

#29 Donut County

Image source: donutcounty.com

#30 Chrono Trigger

Image source: chronotrigger.square-enix-games.com

#31 Choice Of Robots

Image source: choiceofgames.com

#32 Call Of Duty: Mobile

Image source: callofduty.com

#33 Love You To Bits

Image source: loveyoutobitsgame.com

#34 Hearthstone

Image source: hearthstone.blizzard.com

#35 Plants vs. Zombies

Image source: ea.com

#36 Layton: Curious Village

Image source: layton.jp

#37 Shadow Blade: Reload

Image source: shadowbladegame.com

#38 Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery

Image source: swordandsworcery.com

#39 Framed

Image source: framed-game.com

#40 Pixel Dungeon

Image source: pixeldungeon.watabou.ru

#41 Dota Underlords

Image source: www.underlords.com

#42 To The Moon

Image source: freebirdgames.com

#43 Another Eden

Image source: another-eden.jp

#44 Exploding Kittens

Image source: explodingkittens.com

#45 Unciv

Image source: yairm210.itch.io

#46 Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Image source: battlechasers.com

#47 Holedown

Image source: holedown.com

#48 Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition

Image source: finalfantasyxv.square-enix-games.com

#49 Marching Order

Image source: sfbgames.com

#50 Meteorfall: Journeys

Image source: meteorfall-game.com

#51 Oddmar

Image source: oddmargame.com

#52 PUBG Mobile

Image source: pubgmobile.com

#53 Raiders Of The North Sea

Image source: direwolfdigital.com

#54 A Good Snowman

Image source: agoodsnowman.com

#55 Hoplite

Image source: magmafortress.com

#56 Rush Rally 3

Image source: rush-rally.com

#57 The House Of Da Vinci

Image source: bluebraingames.com

#58 Pocket City

Image source: pocketcitygame.com

#59 Cultist Simulator

Image source: weatherfactory.biz

#60 Lara Croft Go

Image source: square-enix-games.com

#61 Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies

Image source: capcom-games.com

#62 Desert Golfing

Image source: captaingames.itch.io

#63 Thimbleweed Park

Image source: thimbleweedpark.com

#64 Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

Image source: starwars.com

#65 Samorost 3

Image source: amanita-design.net

#66 Lumino City

Image source: luminocitygame.com

#67 Sorcery!

Image source: inklestudios.com

#68 Xcom: Enemy Within

Image source: xcom.com

#69 Downwell

Image source: downwellgame.com

#70 Data Wing

Image source: danvogt.info

#71 Thumper

Image source: thumpergame.com

#72 Door Kickers: Action Squad

Image source: inthekillhouse.com

#73 Bloodstained: Rotn

Image source: playbloodstained.com

#74 Mandagon

Image source: blindsky.itch.io

#75 Unruly Heroes

Image source: magicdesignstudios.com

#76 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Image source: ubisoft.com

#77 Dead Cells

Image source: dead-cells.com

#78 Far: Lone Sails

Image source: far-game.com

#79 Grimvalor

Image source: direlight.com

#80 Mo: Astray

Image source: moastray.game

#81 Mortal Crusade

Image source: coldtg.com

#82 This War Of Mine

Image source: thiswarofmine.com

#83 Huntdown

Image source: huntdown.com

#84 Dandara

Image source: longhathouse.com

#85 Dere Evil Exe

Image source: appsirgames.com

#86 My Friend Pedro

Image source: myfriendpedro.com

#87 Never Alone: Ki Edition

Image source: neveralonegame.com

#88 Thomas Was Alone

Image source: bithellgames.com

#89 Hot Guns

Image source: hotgunsgame.com

#90 Stealth Inc 2

Image source: curvegames.com

#91 The Final Station

Image source: thefinalstation.com

#92 Super Meat Boy

Image source: supermeatboy.com

#93 Distraint

Image source: ratalaikagames.com

#94 Apple Knight

Image source: limitless.online

#95 Gris

Image source: devolverdigital.com

#96 Spaceplan

Image source: spaceplan.click

#97 Black Border

Image source: blackbordergame.com

#98 Baba Is You

Image source: hempuli.com

#99 Badland

Image source: badlandgame.com

#100 Golf Club: Wasteland

Image source: golfclubwasteland.com

#101 Zombie Night Terror

Image source: zombienightterror.com

#102 Tokyo 42

Image source: smacgames.com

#103 Hotline Miami

Image source: devolverdigital.com

#104 Otherworld Legends

Image source: chillyroom.com

#105 Deus Ex Go

Image source: square-enix-montreal.com

#106 Dungeon Of The Endless

Image source: amplitude-studios.com

#107 Crypt Of The Necrodancer

Image source: braceyourselfgames.com

#108 Hero Siege: Pocket Edition

Image source: panicartstudios.com

#109 Ponpu

Image source: purpletreestudio.com

#110 Space Marshals

Image source: pixelbite.se

#111 Xenowerk

Image source: pixelbite.se

#112 Oceanhorn

Image source: oceanhorn.com

#113 Undead Horde

Image source: undeadhorde.com

#114 Ashworld

Image source: orangepixel.net

#115 Samurai 2: Vengeance

Image source: madfingergames.com

#116 Deus Ex Fall

Image source: square-enix-games.com

#117 Bendy And The Ink Machine

Image source: joeydrewstudios.com

#118 Forgotten Memories

Image source: forgottenmemories.com

#119 Pascal’s Wager

Image source: pw.giant.games

#120 Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath

Image source: oddworld.com

#121 Morphite

Image source: blowfishstudios.com

#122 True Skate

Image source: trueaxis.com

#123 Shadow Warrior Classic Redux

Image source: devolverdigital.com

#124 Grid Autosport

Image source: feralinteractive.com

#125 Diablo 2

Image source: diablo2.blizzard.com

#126 The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker

Image source: thewitcher.com

#127 Crosscode

Image source: cross-code.com

#128 Wayward Souls

Image source: rocketcatgames.com

#129 Titan Quest

Image source: titanquestgame.com

#130 Crashlands

Image source: bscotch.net

#131 Atom Rpg

Image source: atomrpg.com

#132 Eternium

Image source: eterniumgame.com

#133 Arena Of Valor

Image source: arenaofvalor.com

#134 Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night

Image source: konami.com

#135 Crossy Road

Image source: crossyroad.com

#136 Dragalia Lost

Image source: dragalialost.com

#137 Genshin Impact

Image source: genshin.hoyoverse.com

#138 Gwent: The Witcher Arcade Game

Image source: playgwent.com

#139 League Of Legends: Wild Rift

Image source: wildrift.leagueoflegends.com

#140 Rocket League Sideswipe

Image source: sideswipe.rocketleague.com

#141 Sky: Children Of Light

Image source: thatskygame.com

#142 Spaceteam

Image source: spaceteam.ca

#143 Kombinera

Image source: kombineragame.com

#144 Tabletop Racing: World Tour

Image source: ttr-worldtour.com

#145 Repulze

Image source: pixelbite.se

#146 Horizon Chase

Image source: horizonchaseturbo.com

#147 Need For Speed: Most Wanted

Image source: ea.com

#148 Riptide GP: Renegade

Image source: vectorunit.com

#149 Mini Motor Racing

Image source: thebinarymill.com

#150 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit

Image source: ea.com

#151 Final Freeway 2r

Image source: oykgames.com

#152 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Image source: playsportgames.com

#153 Overboard!

Image source: inklestudios.com

#154 Bird Alone

Image source: georgebatchelor.com

#155 The White Door

Image source: rustylake.com

#156 Minit

Image source: devolverdigital.com

#157 Milkmaid Of The Milky Way

Image source: machineboy.com

#158 Night Skate

Image source: oddanimal.studio

#159 Giant Dancing Plushies

Image source: dabadugames.com

#160 Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter

Image source: rustymoyher.com

#161 Jumpgrid

Image source: ianmaclarty.com

#162 Vectronom

Image source: vectronom.arte.tv

#163 Witcheye

Image source: devolverdigital.com

#164 Hitman Go

Image source: hitmango.square-enix-games.com

#165 Fortnite

Image source: epicgames.com

Patrick Penrose
